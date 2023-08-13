Terminological confusion | Profile

When I hear about fascism and communism as diametrically opposed, many things come to mind, stories, facts that are crossed and require delicate reflections: Mussolini’s socialist past and the revolutionary-syndicalist of so many early fascists, the good relations between fascist Italy and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in the 1920s and the appeal of the Italian Communist Party (PCI, then PCDI) to the “brothers in black shirts” of 1936, National-Bolshevism in Germany between the two World Wars and the transport strike organized by Nazis and communists in Berlin in 1932 to bring Weimar democracy to its knees. And then also the Hitler-Stalin pact of 1939; the victory parade on September 22, 1939 in Brest, when, with Poland suppressed, Wehrmacht and Red Army soldiers marched together under the swastika and red star banners; the collaboration of the Soviet police with the Gestapo; the mass graves left by the Nazi Einsatzgruppen found next to that of the Soviet NKVD in the so-called bloodlands (“lands of blood”) by the American historian Timothy Snyder; the geographical area between the Baltic countries, Poland, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, where the bloody policies of Hitler and Stalin intertwined. Finally, the discreet careers of so many ex-Nazis in anti-fascist East Germany, still in the 1980s, elective homeland of West German neo-Nazi bomb-throwers, such as Odfried Hepp, who – according to reports from a Stasi major – from the Democratic Republic German (GDR) appreciated the social discipline, the rigid organization of the State and the “recovery of the values ​​of the Prussian tradition”.

Hearing that communism is approached or even equated with Nazism and fascism, usually through the category of totalitarianism, is irritating and bewildering for many. For some, we move decidedly in the sphere of the sacrilegious. The reasons are obvious: anti-fascism, even with all the contradictions and inconsistencies that we have mentioned in the previous chapter, was, along with anti-militarism and anti-racism, a central component of communist political culture.

Without Stalin, it is thought, the Anglo-Americans would never have succeeded in defeating Nazi-fascism. In general, whoever is upset does not dispute that the Stalinist system was totalitarian and that it had embarrassing homogeneities and complicities with German Nazism. There is also a discreet consensus on the fact that the regimes of real socialism with a Soviet imprint were dictatorships (post-totalitarian, if we want to take into account the evolutions that followed Stalin’s death), and how to deny, in short, that there has not been or a single democratic communist state.

Rather, it argues about the equivalent and interchangeable use of the terms communism and Stalinism, with the aim of keeping not only the noble communist identities of rescuing the oppressed from the overwhelming and racist madness of fascism well distinct and separate, but also also the original value of the struggle of the labor movement from the instrumentalizations and totalitarian degenerations that derived from it, from Stalin onwards. As if the system established by Lenin was not already dictatorial and totalitarian in itself, in its original construction, and Stalin had only represented a perverse involution, not (also) a coherent evolution of Leninism.

The irritation over terminological confusion (Stalinism or Communism?) obviously reflects the sensitivity of the issue, which is the daughter of three problems: the objective complexity of the historical issue of 20th-century communism, the ambiguous assessment of Leninism, and the different sensitivities for the various historical experiences of communism carried out, not only in Europe, in the decades of the Cold War. Precisely, the existence of divergent sensibilities seems to animate today the conflict that has as its object the imbalance in the European historical memory between Nazism and communism, a clash that found among its privileged theaters the European community institutions, in particular the European Parliament, and that sees contrasting two cultures of memory: on the one hand, the western one, placed around the paradigm of the singularity of the Shoah and which does not consider the historical experience of the European communist parties exhausted in Soviet communism; on the other, the oriental, conditioned by the direct experience of the communist dictatorship in the countries of real socialism.

The collision immediately began to manifest itself with great virulence already at the first eastward enlargement of the European Union in 2004. The famous opening speech at the Leipzig Book Fair delivered on April 24, 2004 by the former Latvian Foreign Minister and European Commissioner, Sandra Kalniete, went down in history as an act of programmatic declaration and “baptism by fire”, the first assault of the “new” Europe on the European collective historical consciousness, hegemonized by the “old” Europe. (…)

*Author of The Crimes of Communism, Edhasa editorial. (Fragment).