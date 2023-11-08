Terror at Sea: The Most Viewed Movie on Netflix

The most viewed movie on Netflix changes constantly with its ever-updating catalogue of titles. The latest leading film on the platform is a thriller about a killer shark. “Terror at Sea” follows the story of Naomi, a skilled sailor on a solo voyage to meet her boyfriend in Granada. However, her peaceful journey takes a sinister turn when a storm forces her off-course, leading her to encounter drug dealers and killer sharks. The official synopsis describes the movie as a woman’s fight for survival in the depths and on the surface of the sea during a solo trip through the Caribbean. The cast of “Terror at Sea” includes Mãdãlina Ghenea, Ed Westwick, Macarena Gómez, and Stany Coppet.

