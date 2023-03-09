ROME – There is no peace for Tesla and its major shareholder Elon Musk. The U.S. Highway Safety Agency (Nhtsa) has opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after receiving two complaints that the steering wheels may come off while driving because the fixing bolt to the steering column is missing.

The case, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affects about 120,000 cars, which at this point could be recalled for checks and necessary modifications. If all this is confirmed, the American brand would exceed 2.1 million cars recalled worldwide for various anomalies from 2021 to today, with 123 total recalls in the USA.

A huge figure if you consider that in the last five years Tesla has produced around 4 million cars and in 2022 sold 1.3 million cars globally. And the past year was a year of record sales for the US brand (despite the stock having lost about 60% of its value on the Stock Exchange), culminating in a full-speed last quarter with 405,278 models sold.





Obviously not all the recalls imposed on Tesla by the US authorities have been linked to important problems capable of compromising the safety of vehicles and passengers and have been resolved with software updates. But many yes. The investigation into the Model Y adds to a long series of problems that Tesla is having with the US highway safety agency. In the last three years, the “Autopilot” driver assistance system has ended up in the NHTSA’s sights, given that at least 14 Teslas using it have crashed into stationary vehicles. And the agency is also verifying 35 accidents involving Teslas “suspected” to use automated systems, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people, including two motorcyclists.

The latest Tesla car recall was made in February for nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with “Full Self-Driving” software that appears to be able to break traffic laws and perform unsafe maneuvers. But the list of recalls is long and affects the whole world. In China, 80,000 cars have been recalled for problems with seat belts and software. In September 2022 (after facing the risk of having to recall 830,000 cars in the US for accident investigations) Tesla had to carry out a virtual recall by updating the software of 1.1 million cars sold in the US due to malfunctioning windows. A year ago, 500,000 Model 3s and Model Ss had been recalled due to problems with the bonnet and rear view camera for parking, while at the beginning of 2021, the Nhtsa had asked to recall 158,000 Model S and Model Xs due to a fault in the management unit. of the multimedia system.

In total about 2 million cars recalled, to which another 120,000 Model Y could now be added. Not brilliant numbers for a brand that in any case represents a green and sustainability dream and which could be felt on the moods of potential customers, despite Musk’s attempts to make Tesla less elitist, by cutting list prices and introducing a low-cost model, the Model 2 for only $25,000 (which, however, he did not mention at Investor Day 2023 on March 1st). Back at the end of February the richest man in the world thanks to the recovery of the Tesla stock since January after a disastrous 2022, Elon Musk following the purchase of Twitter for 44 billion and the strong controversy over his management and staff cuts ( dropped from 7,500 to 2,000 units), seems to have lost some of its magic touch. And above all, he seems to be considered less “cool” in the eyes of the world.

A judgment probably also linked to his political choices, lately in open contrast with the “liberal” world, which, however, also risks investing in Tesla, for which the promotion of Tom Zhu to (second) strong man of the company may not be enough to save itself. And the first effects of this were seen at the last Superbowl, the very final of the NFL, the American football championship, one of the most watched events on the planet, with about 125 million live viewers all over the world and, consequently, with the most expensive and most followed commercials of the year. And one of those ads was an “advertising against”: against Tesla.

The commercial signed Dawn Project and born from an idea by Don O’Dowd, historic opponent of Musk, was directed against Tesla’s autopilot, defined as “a threat to security” and listed the series of problems encountered by the system (and , as pointed out, in the sights of the Nhtsa). A highly negative publicity, which will now surely be relaunched by the new problems of the Model Y SUV.