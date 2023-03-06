Tesla Inc. again lowered the prices of its most expensive models, days after Elon Musk said the cuts earlier this year sparked interest in electric vehicles of the company.

The prices of Model S y X start now in US$89,990 and US$99,990 in the United Stateswhich represents a discount of 5.3% and 9.1% respectively, according to the website of Tesla. The company reduced prices for the higher-performance Plaid versions of each vehicle by 4.3% and 8.3%.

At $109,990, Plaid versions of the S and X are now $26,000 and $29,000. less than in early January.

The Tesla plant in Mexico means an investment of US$10,000 million

Musk said last week that the desire to own Teslas was “indistinguishable from infinity” and that demand will “go wild” as the company makes its cars more affordable. The recent reduction in prices of the S and X models suggests that those vehicles may have received less boost of the cuts the company made to its line seven weeks ago.

“We found that even small changes in price have a large effect on demand, very large”, Musk said during the Tesla Investor Day On March 1.

What to do if I have Tesla stock: do I sell it or keep it?

The Model S and X represented a little more than 5% of Tesla vehicle deliveries last yearso changing its price will have a smaller effect on the company’s results and on the dynamics of the electric vehicle market than adjusting the cost of larger-volume vehicles.

Still, the cuts are consistent with the comments that Musk and other executives they did last week about cutting expenses on how it designs, builds, and builds vehicles to unlock more demand.