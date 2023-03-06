Home Entertainment Tesla lowers the prices of its most expensive cars again
Entertainment

Tesla lowers the prices of its most expensive cars again

by admin

Tesla Inc. again lowered the prices of its most expensive models, days after Elon Musk said the cuts earlier this year sparked interest in electric vehicles of the company.

The prices of Model S y X start now in US$89,990 and US$99,990 in the United Stateswhich represents a discount of 5.3% and 9.1% respectively, according to the website of Tesla. The company reduced prices for the higher-performance Plaid versions of each vehicle by 4.3% and 8.3%.

At $109,990, Plaid versions of the S and X are now $26,000 and $29,000. less than in early January.

The Tesla plant in Mexico means an investment of US$10,000 million

Musk said last week that the desire to own Teslas was “indistinguishable from infinity” and that demand will “go wild” as the company makes its cars more affordable. The recent reduction in prices of the S and X models suggests that those vehicles may have received less boost of the cuts the company made to its line seven weeks ago.

“We found that even small changes in price have a large effect on demand, very large”, Musk said during the Tesla Investor Day On March 1.

What to do if I have Tesla stock: do I sell it or keep it?

The Model S and X represented a little more than 5% of Tesla vehicle deliveries last yearso changing its price will have a smaller effect on the company’s results and on the dynamics of the electric vehicle market than adjusting the cost of larger-volume vehicles.

Still, the cuts are consistent with the comments that Musk and other executives they did last week about cutting expenses on how it designs, builds, and builds vehicles to unlock more demand.

See also  Langlangtai Lake Music World officially debuts and will build an international music exchange center in the future - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

You may also like

What taxes apply to cryptocurrencies in Argentina

He was on probation and was arrested with...

Personal Pay adds a new function to make...

Goodbye to Xiao Xianrou idol drama? After “Hurricane”,...

“We want the maximum rigor so that there...

Pablo Vegetti climbed to the podium of the...

Interpretation of the twelve constellations in March, Sagittarius,...

Who is “El Salteño”, the alleged leader of...

Confirm the presence of Cristina Kirchner in Viedma

The Emergency Hospital joins a pilot test to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy