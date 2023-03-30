ROME – Tesla is preparing to close the first quarter of 2023 with a sales record. Analysts estimate that it will reach 420,000 cars delivered worldwide, higher than the previous record which dates back to the last quarter of 2022 with 405,300 units. A record that was made possible by the drop in list prices, also favored by the incentives granted by the Biden administration (and other governments). A decline that increased Tesla’s demand, satisfied thanks to the increase in production in the company’s Gigafactories (especially in Texas and Germany, but also Shanghai and Fremont).

Now, however, one of the pillars of these results could fall, which, if confirmed, would make credible the goal of reaching 1.8 million Teslas sold by the end of 2023 worldwide declared by Elon Musk. Tesla sources, in fact, said that the tax credit of $ 7,500 in effect since January for the Model 3 expiring in late March, which allowed the policy of price cuts operated by the group, could be reduced.





In fact, the US Treasury Department is expected to soon publish guidance on the procurement of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) that will impact the credit available for some electric vehicles. And a US official told Reuters that the Treasury Department’s new guidance on tax credits could lead to a reduction in the number of models able to obtain them, in whole or in part (although in early February the Treasury seemed to go into opposite direction).

If this were confirmed, there could also be repercussions on the final price of the Tesla Model 3 and negatively impact their sale in the US, unless additional discount policies adopted by Musk’s house. Pending the “verdict” of the Treasury Department, however, Tesla would have achieved in the United States for the first time in its history a market share of more than 5.1% in the first quarter, with sales of 180,000 cars. If so, the “reaction” of the house to the US Treasury’s decisions on list prices could set the pace for what could happen in Europe. Many manufacturers had been forced to follow Musk in the policy of cuts that allowed Tesla record sales. Now we risk a trend reversal.