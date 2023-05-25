Tesla model Y makes history: for the first time an electric car is the best-selling in the world

For the first time in the history of the automobile, a pure electric car leads the world ranking of best-selling cars. It happened in the first quarter of 2023 and, obviously, it could only be a Tesla. In particular, a Tesla Model Y which, according to data processed by Jato Dynamics, including 53 markets and official forecasts for another 31, sold 267,200 units worldwide between January and March. An increase of around 69% compared to the same period of 2022 and achieving excellent results in China, its main market, in the United States, with an increase of 68%, and in Europe, where it has become the best-selling vehicle.







A success certainly driven by the price cut decided at the beginning of the year by the owner of Tesla Elon Musk, but which is also not alien to the tailwind of two types of cars, SUVs and electric ones, to which the Model Y belongs.







The goal of achieving the world record of the Y in the first quarter of the year had already been announced by Musk at the annual meeting of shareholders last August 2022. But then not many would have bet on it.