Home Entertainment Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars: the window could crush your fingers
Entertainment

Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars: the window could crush your fingers

by admin
Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars: the window could crush your fingers

ROME – American electric car maker Tesla has initiated a recall of nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the United States due to a defect in the safety device in the power windows.

In a letter, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) points out that, in several models of the brand, the detection system that is supposed to reverse the path of the electric glass in front of an obstacle would not work properly. The problem was discovered in August. This potential defect in Tesla vehicles increases the risk of injury to drivers and passengers, whose fingers could be pinched. The group owned by Elon Musk however assures that no accidents, injuries or deaths have been reported due to this issue.

Tesla case: to achieve the objectives it produces cars without the steering chip

The vehicles mentioned are some Model 3 made between 2017 and 2022, Model Y between 2020 and 2021, Model S between 2021 and 2022 and also Model X between 2021 and 2022. Tesla will perform a remote software update for comply with federal regulations and will send notification letters to owners starting November 15.

Musk, other problems: new accusations for Tesla cars

by Maurilio Rigo

The group owned by Elon Musk has already made several calls this year to remotely update software which can be problematic. The company has long been running these updates without users or regulators being notified, but in recent months it has been scrutinized by the NHTSA, which launched an investigation last year after several emergency vehicle accidents. Vehicle owners will receive a notification on the Tesla mobile app and on the car screen. As of Sept. 1, Tesla cars already incorporate the software update for the ‘raise and lower’ window system.

See also  Zhang Ziyi’s mobile phone screen was photographed and exposed on the wallpaper | Little Apple | Wake Wake | Wang Feng

You may also like

Moncler lights up Piazza Duomo to celebrate 70...

MM6 Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Officially Debuts

A quick look at the world: The creator...

The two much-anticipated new underpants were picked up...

“Returning Miles” is set for National Day Zhang...

Set & Charge, how to recharge your electric...

Eighteen years of Poetry Festival

Xu Yuanxuan’s masterpiece “Wings of Steel” is determined...

INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance 1906R Tripartite...

Autumn painting crab ink is more interesting_Guangming.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy