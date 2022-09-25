ROME – American electric car maker Tesla has initiated a recall of nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the United States due to a defect in the safety device in the power windows.

In a letter, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) points out that, in several models of the brand, the detection system that is supposed to reverse the path of the electric glass in front of an obstacle would not work properly. The problem was discovered in August. This potential defect in Tesla vehicles increases the risk of injury to drivers and passengers, whose fingers could be pinched. The group owned by Elon Musk however assures that no accidents, injuries or deaths have been reported due to this issue.

Tesla case: to achieve the objectives it produces cars without the steering chip 08 February 2022



The vehicles mentioned are some Model 3 made between 2017 and 2022, Model Y between 2020 and 2021, Model S between 2021 and 2022 and also Model X between 2021 and 2022. Tesla will perform a remote software update for comply with federal regulations and will send notification letters to owners starting November 15.

Musk, other problems: new accusations for Tesla cars by Maurilio Rigo

July 21, 2022



The group owned by Elon Musk has already made several calls this year to remotely update software which can be problematic. The company has long been running these updates without users or regulators being notified, but in recent months it has been scrutinized by the NHTSA, which launched an investigation last year after several emergency vehicle accidents. Vehicle owners will receive a notification on the Tesla mobile app and on the car screen. As of Sept. 1, Tesla cars already incorporate the software update for the ‘raise and lower’ window system.