ROME – There is never an end to the worst and Elon Musk knows it. After having been at risk of bankruptcy several times and then rising again, his Tesla closes 2022 as an “annus horribilis”, losing 70% of the value on the stock exchange since the peak in November 2021 and from that record capitalization of one trillion dollars.

Troubles emerge from all sides, the biggest from China which is the world‘s leading market for electric vehicles: in Shanghai Musk was forced to interrupt factory production because, writes the Wall Street Journal, Covid has left many at home employees after the end of the coercive measures by the Chinese government. In the immense Asian country there is now a national health emergency and the lack of transparency makes the real situation even more uncertain.



The Covid that sends Tesla into a crisis almost seems like a nemesis. Musk had thundered in California against the restrictive measures for the pandemic, repeatedly winking at the no vaxes. In Shanghai, the lines should restart on January 2, in a factory with a production capacity of up to 750,000 units a year, too many at a time when China has slowed down the demand for electric vehicles and economic growth is taking the lead.

According to official data, auto sales in November fell by 9.2% compared to the previous year. And the China Passenger Car Association has estimated that nationwide sales in December will rise by 4.5% on an annual basis, a modest growth rate so much so that the government has decided to extend the incentives for those who buy to 2023. electrified vehicles.

Tesla is also beginning to suffer from competition it hasn’t had for years, with the multiplication of zero-emission models on the markets both from traditional manufacturers and from Chinese producers playing at home, starting with easier access to raw materials.



Musk then put his own into Tesla’s “annus horribilis”. The sensational acquisition of Twitter for 44 billion dollars, for which he ended up in court, distracted him according to investors, with negative effects on the stock market. Wall Street has always rewarded Musk based on earnings forecasts and not on Tesla’s real situation, but now he turns up his nose fearing that he has taken his hands off the wheel. Musk has announced several times that he was the first to achieve autonomous driving on Tesla, a goal that has moved over time while the software has continued to cause major problems.

In a phase of strong global turbulence between war, recession and energy crisis, investors want him firmly in control. Almost another nemesis, other than putting a tweet in the engine.