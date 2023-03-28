“Tetris”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, Taron Egerton starred in the new film “Tetris” and released a special feature, going into the behind-the-scenes story of one of the most popular games in the world. It will be available on Apple on March 31. TV+.

Egerton stars as Dutch game designer Henk Rogers, who was embroiled in a copyright dispute in the 1980s when he won the rights to release Tetris on consoles, which quickly became a global hit.

Joe Baird (“Grime,” “Stan and Ollie”) directed, Noah Pink (“Genius”) wrote the screenplay, and Matthew Vaughn’s production company participated in the production.

“Tetris” is a computer game popular all over the world from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. It is the ancestor of the falling puzzle game and the first entertainment software released by the Soviet Union in the United States. The game was originally designed and written in the Soviet Union by Alexei Pajitnov, and was first released on June 6, 1984, while he was working at the Computer Center of the USSR Academy of Sciences. The name of this game is spliced ​​from the prefix “tetra-” of the Greek number “four” (because all falling squares are composed of four pieces) and Pajitnov’s favorite sport tennis. The Russian invention is popularly known as “Tetris”.

The game and its sequels are playable on nearly all video game consoles and computer operating systems, as well as on graphing calculators, cell phones, portable media players, personal digital assistants, Internet radios, and even as Easter eggs. Forms play on non-media products, such as oscilloscopes. The game even inspired Tetris cutlery, and even implemented the corresponding pattern on the facade of the building.

In the 1980s, the game became the most popular Game Boy game in history, in addition to being a popular home computer and arcade game. Electronic Gaming Monthly ranked the game #1 on its “100 Greatest Games” list in 2007, and #2 on IGN’s “100 Greatest Games” list. As of 2009, the game has sold over 70 million copies. In January 2010, the game had sold over 100 million copies on mobile phones.

To this day, Tetris has become the second best-selling video game in history with a total sales volume of 170 million on various platforms, second only to “Minecraft”.

“Tetris” is composed of seven kinds of tetrominoes, all of which are composed of four squares. Initially, a random block will slowly continue to fall from the top of the area. During the fall, the player can rotate the block in units of 90 degrees, move the block left and right in units of grids, or accelerate the falling of the block. When the block falls to the bottom of the area or falls on other blocks and can no longer move down, it will be fixed there, and then a new random block will appear above the area and start falling. When all the grids in a row (column) in the area are filled with squares, the column will be eliminated and become the player’s score. The more lines eliminated at the same time, the score increases exponentially. The goal of the player in the game is to score as many points as possible. The game ends when the fixed block pile reaches the top of the area and the stack cannot be eliminated. Some games provide single-frame blocks, and those single-frame blocks can penetrate fixed blocks to reach the lowest empty space. In other revisions, more special shapes appear.

Different blocks can clear different columns. The I square can clear up to 4 columns, the J and L squares can clear up to 3 columns, and the rest can only clear up to 2 columns. Generally speaking, the game will also prompt the next block that will fall, and skilled players will calculate how the next block will be placed. Because the game can go on continuously, it is not ideal for commercial games, so the falling speed of the cubes will generally accelerate and increase the difficulty as the game progresses.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)