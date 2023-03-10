Carlos Tevez returned to the public scene after passing through the technical direction of Rosario Central and affirmed tonight that he «I would be very excited to be in a project with the Argentine under 20 team, with Lionel Scaloni as head ».

Tevez described himself as a “player trainer” and stated that he wants to “return to the arena of technical management, but continuing in Argentina”, because it is where he wants to continue taking his “first steps as a coach”.

«And the sub 20, for someone who played in the national team is a dream. Be it the Sub 20 or why not the Sub 17. If one enters into that project, I would ask that they let me prepare something to present, because I have a way of teaching, a work model, and later, if both coincide with the one that the AFA has, that it serves as a teaching for the boys of that age. I am passionate about teaching the player, how I will not be seduced by being there, “Tevez remarked to ESPN tonight.

But I also say that If they call me from a club where there is a colleague working, I cannot accept, because it would not be ethical, “he warned. In the sub 20 he has just resigned Javier Mascherano after being left out in the first phase of the South American.

Tevez maintained that he is “39 years old (he turned them on February 5) and therefore has a long way to go. I am finishing assembling my coaching staff with another field assistant, but I cannot give the name because he is currently working,” he warned.

Later, he reviewed his successful career, highlighted Gino Infantino at the wheel of Rosario Central as one of his “favorites” and finally reiterated that today he is not “in a position to be a leader. It’s just that I’m not ready for that,” the “Apache” argued in closing.

Tevez: “The River fan was always afraid of me”

«If you ask the River fan, he was always afraid of me. I have a record, for the goal of the semifinal of the chicken, “said Carlitos in the interview on ESPN.

The former player recalled the 2018 Libertadores finals and said that He still doesn’t understand why Guillermo Barros Schelotto didn’t put him in Madrid.

