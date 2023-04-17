Texas Hippie Coalition – The Name Lives On – Album Review

Texas Hippie Coalition – The Name Lives On

Origin: Denison, Texas, USA

Release: 21.04.2023

Label: MNRK heavy / SPV

Duration: 36:21

Genre: Southern Metal / Groove Metal



The name is not the programme Texas Hippie Coalition has nothing to do with flower children or peace, joy, pancakes. The band, formed in 2004, instead stands for a mix of hard rock and American groove metal, which they themselves describe as “red dirt metal”.



The combo isn’t really well known in Europe, but that could change with the new studio album The Name Lives On maybe finally change. Their southern charm is not only reminiscent of motorcycles and whiskey, but also of acts like Black Label Society or Hellyeahwithout wanting to copy them.

Angels and Hellhounds

The Name Lives On offers 36 minutes of groovy melodies and easy-going guitar riffs, with the frontman driving the songs with his surprisingly wide vocal range. The chicken behind the microphone can sound both harsh and thoughtful.

The opener Hellhounds offers, for example, crisp genre fare with an expansive chorus, of which you can be sure HERE can convince. In I Teach Angels How to Fly the guitar riffs, on the other hand, are scaled back a bit to give more space to atmospheric clear vocals and an introverted text. Not only, but also because of this little surprise effect, this track advances to a highlight of the album.

Cowboys like it colourful

Overall, the Texas Hippie Coalition only a few blunders, although in retrospect not all songs can be considered masterpieces of the band’s history. Still, there’s a lot to discover on the album, because the band keeps oscillating between dry hard rock and groovy metal.

Scream For example, it’s American stadium rock, only with more distorted guitars. Built For The Road on the other hand, it lives up to its name and is perfect for long car rides due to its hook line and sing-along lyrics.

In summary, fans of the Texan cowboy bikers will once again be well served and newcomers will be offered a wide selection from which they can pick their 2-3 favorite numbers. So if you see a farmer in a cowboy outfit riding a cow during your next stroll through the alpine pastures, then he probably has The Name Lives On belongs.

Conclusion

Die Texas Hippie Coalition celebrates their “Red Dirt Metal” again. On The Name Lives On The band rocks and grooves in a variety of ways through their songs, which all exude southern charm without sounding cliché. We respectfully take off the cowboy hat and forgive 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Big Dad Ritch – Gesang

Cord Pool – guitar

Nevada Romo – Gitarre

Rado Romo – Bass

Joey Mandigo – drums

Tracklist

01. Hell Hounds

02. I Come from the Dirt

03. Built for the Road

04. Scream

05. Hard Habit

06. Believe

07. License to Kill

08. Keep My Name Out of Your Mouth

09. I Teach Angels How to Fly

10. The Name Lives One

