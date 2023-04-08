A federal judge in Texas has issued this Friday a suspension that would end the prescription and distribution in seven days nationwide of mifespristone, one of the two drugs used for medical abortion and that has been distributed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). for its acronym in English) in the United States market for more than two decades.

District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Trump, has given the government a week’s time to appeal before his ruling goes into effect, as reported by the US newspaper ‘The Hill’.

The lawsuit against the FDA, brought by doctors and anti-abortion associations, claims that the drug is not safe and alleges that the FDA did not study it carefully enough.

What another judge in Washington says

A second federal judge, this time from the state of Washington, Thomas Owen Rice, has said a few hours later in a new ruling that the FDA must keep the abortion drugs available in at least twelve liberal states that sued the FDA to make the pills. abortions, as reported by CNN.

“It is not the role of the Tribunal to review the scientific evidence and decide whether the benefits of mifepristone outweigh its risks without REMS and/or ETASU. That is precisely the role of the FDA ”Rice explained, to which she added that“ the registry demonstrates potentially inconsistent findings by the FDA regarding the safety profile of mifepristone ”

The states in which it would be held are: Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland and Minnesota. Washington, DC, Michigan.