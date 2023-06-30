Textile-fashion: 2023 of growth but slower. And the driver always remains abroad

Listen to the audio version of the article

Exports continue to drive revenues in the fashion textile sector. A sector which, according to what was said yesterday at the annual meeting of Smi members, faces two important challenges: digitization and sustainability.

2022 revenues at 62.5 billion above pre-Covid levels

The numbers of the sectoral balance, drawn up by the Confindustria fashion study center for Smi, photograph a 2022 in the name of full pre-Covid recovery with a turnover of 62.5 billion euros (+17.8% on 2021 and an increase of over six billion on 2019) and exports at 38.5 billion (+18.9%). In detail, the upstream part of the supply chain performs better than the downstream one: textile revenues rose by 19.3% while the final part of the supply chain achieved +17.1%. Positive signals come from the value of production which has risen to over 36.5 billion by 11.8% compared to 2021: this is the highest value since 2016, thanks on the one hand to producer prices which skyrocketed last year and on the other also a share of production that has returned to our country. On the other hand, the trade balance decreased, falling below 10 billion, and the number of businesses (41,380) while employees remained stable (372,600, +0.5%).

First half of 2023 expected at +9.4%

Forecasts for 2023 are for growth, albeit slower: fashion textile revenues in the first half should close at +9.4 percent. In detail, in the first quarter of 2023 the turnover of the sector is up by 12.9% compared to the first three months of 2022, while the expectations of entrepreneurs regarding the second quarter lead to forecast a slowdown in revenues, which should rise by 5.9% over the same period last year, which had been a moment of strong recovery. Exports will always drive the accounts: in the first three months of the year, the leading customer of the Textile-Clothing was France, which absorbs 11.5% of total sales, and recorded a +18.2%; in second place are Germany (+11.6%) and the USA (+14.9%) which absorb 7.1% of total exports. On the other hand, sales to China decreased (-1.7%) and stable those to Switzerland, the logistics hub of the main luxury poles.

There are also positive data regarding the domestic market: in 2022 the “apparent consumption” variable (which intercepts both the intermediate intra-chain demand and the final consumption of Italian families) recorded +21.7%. If you focus on sell-out only

within the Italian market, according to the surveys carried out by Sita Ricerca, the current spending allocated by Italians to Textiles-Clothing shows an increase of +8.2% in the calendar year.

Digitization and sustainability pillars of evolution

In the light of this positive picture, the president of Smi wanted to underline the challenges that the sector is facing: «Digitization and artificial intelligence and sustainability are the key words for a change that the sector must make – said Sergio Tamborini -. Capitalism has imposed a consumption model whereby new things are wanted even before the old ones are completely consumed: the fashion world puts 150-180 billion items of clothing on the market every year, about 50 pieces each on average per year. This model is going into crisis and not only because of climate change, but capitalism has also shown over time that it knows how to regenerate itself». The idea, therefore, is to implement a reasoned transition “to be done in the right time: 15% of workers in the world are employed in the textile-fashion sector”.

