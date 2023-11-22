Textile recycling, in Italy a consortium of the European ERP network. Rules still on standby

Listen to the audio version of the article

Erp Italia Tessile is called the latest arrival among the consortia that will take care of recycling textile products in our country as soon as the Ministry of the Environment issues the implementing decree of the 2020 regulation with which Italy had established itself as the leader in textile recycling. But they are currently on standby, waiting for the European directive that will review the rules on waste.

The consortium at the center of a European network

The consortium is part of the European Recycling Platform, a global group spread across 18 countries with 41 collective collection systems, and presents itself as the first European-wide consortium: «Belonging to an integrated network brings clear benefits to producers and obliged entities Italians in a sector such as fashion, dedicated to exports – explained Alberto Canni Ferrari, head of ERP Southern Europe -. By relying on ERP, companies which, once the directive comes into force, are obliged to take charge of the collection, can refer to a single organization without having to turn to multiple interlocutors, simplifying the management of compliance with this new standard, therefore benefiting from savings and efficiencies.”

In Europe, over 78% of textile waste is sent to landfill or is destined for waste-to-energy (around 5.6 million tonnes) and the directive referred to by Canni Ferrari would constitute a revision of the previous framework directive on waste.

The cutting-edge legislation (but on stand-by)

In Italy, where according to ERP only 10% of the products released for consumption are currently collected (and therefore around 157,000 tonnes out of a total of over 1 million), the legislation started out in a more ambitious way than the European one, only to then run aground ( for now) when drafting concrete rules for the functioning of the consortia. In September 2020, legislative decree 116/2020, which implemented two of the four directives of the EU “Circular Economy Package”: directive 2018/851/EU, which amends waste law 2008/98/EC, and directive 2018 /852/EU, which amends European law 1994/62/EC on packaging, established the so-called extended producer responsibility (Epr in English) and introduced the obligation for separate collection of textile waste starting from 1 January 2022 , anticipating the European legislation which provides for the activation of separate waste collection in this area from 2025. Italy, therefore, began this journey as the leader. The entry into force of this legislation was followed by the birth of numerous textile recycling consortia (including Re.Crea, Retex Green, Cobat textile, Ecotessili) which, however, to date do not function at full speed but rather as experimentation laboratories of textile recycling. In fact, an important regulatory piece is missing which prevents the concrete application of Legislative Decree 116/2020: the Ministry of the Environment has not yet issued a decree that operationally regulates the activity of the consortia.

What stage is the EU directive at?

During the 2023 Ecomondo edition, a sustainability fair held between 7 and 10 November in Rimini, the representatives of the Consortia allied themselves in reiterating the strategic and operational importance of the “missing” decree. The ministry, meanwhile, is apparently evaluating compliance with the proposal to revise the framework directive on waste presented in July 2023. Today, 22 November, marks the end of the eight weeks during which it was possible to send comments on the proposal COM(2023)420 , published by the Commission on 5 July. It will then be the turn of the Parliament which, however, is close to being dissolved: in fact, the next European elections will be held from 6 to 9 June 2024.