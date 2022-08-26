Listen to the audio version of the article

“We are flexible by definition and in recent years, indeed decades, we have overcome many crises and faced national and global upheavals. But this energy shock can no longer be defined as an emergency, we are approaching a point of no return ». Sergio Tamborini is known for the passion and strength he puts into what he does and is optimistic by nature and because he looks more like an entrepreneur than a “simple” manager.

Tamborini (Smi): “Costs have been rising since the end of 2021”

The tones are not alarmist, but realistic: the president of Sistema Moda Italia, the most important component, in terms of companies and turnover, of Confindustria Moda speaks in the plural because there are many companies in the upstream part of the textile-fashion chain. accessory (Tma) that are no longer able to manage the extra costs of energy and, in part, chemical raw materials. «The TMA is not seen as an energy-intensive sector and on the whole it is true, if we compare it with other manufacturing sectors – underlines Tamborini, who is also CEO of the Ratti group, specialized in fine fabrics -. But in the face of eight to tenfold increases, every sector is at risk, including textiles, for which energy costs are worth between 4 and 10% of the total. Confindustria Moda and Smi had warned of the risks associated with energy raw materials at the end of last year: in 2021 prices had progressively increased, reaching critical levels already in December. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, as we know, has precipitated the situation and we do not see the end of the tunnel ».

Both Tamborini and Marino Vago, textile entrepreneur and past president of Sistema Moda Italia, have long argued that the causes of the increases in energy raw materials are many and concern factors of imbalance between supply and demand prior to the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. some of a cyclical nature, others of a more structural nature. «The medium and long-term interventions concern greater energy self-sufficiency in Italy and Europe and a revision of the mechanisms for determining gas prices – adds the president of SMI -. In the short term, however, something else is needed: most of the companies in the upstream part of the TMA are SMEs, which cannot afford to produce at a loss and therefore risk closure ».

The risk is that brands will seek lower prices elsewhere

To the nefarious loss of jobs is added the danger that the downstream part of the supply chain, the fashion brands, will look for suppliers in other countries, starting with Turkey, and that the positive reshoring process from Asia that had taken place is reversed. triggered before Covid and that the pandemic had accelerated. «We need to become aware of the supply chain: textile companies will have to significantly increase their price lists and the downstream party must accept this need. If a business closes, it rarely reopens. But you cannot ask to operate at a loss: economic sustainability, whether a company is small or large, listed on the stock exchange or not, is the basis of everything – explains Sergio Tamborini -. Producing profits means being able to invest in research, offer extra training to people, raise salaries, strengthen corporate welfare. The scenario is gray because it is the whole economy that has to face yet another crisis and, above all, inflation. Saving businesses means safeguarding people and their families ».

Like many entrepreneurs and managers, Tamborini cannot understand the fall of the Draghi government in a moment of extreme fragility of the Italian economy and society: “A few days before the crisis, like Confindustria Moda, we received convincing guarantees from the minister Cingolani on the negotiations underway in Brussels to introduce the gas price cap at European level – recalls the president of SMI -. Now that the lists have been completed, it seems that the sides are again talking about concrete problems and we hear a lot of reassurance on the tables open or to be opened in Brussels. We await confident news on the price cap ».