Textiles, the Slow Fiber formula for a clean and fair industry

«Making customers understand why one of our garments had a certain price, very different from that of fast fashion, had become very tiring», says Dario Casalini, at the helm of the family company which has been producing high quality underwear in Turin since 1936 with the Oscalito brand. «I understood that it was necessary to re-establish a relationship between people and products, explaining that the value, not the price of a garment, was given by its connection and respect for the territory, by a real and complete sustainability. And giving a voice to the companies that practiced it.” Thus, an admirer of the Slow Food philosophy and model – the movement founded by Carlo Petrini to enhance the cultural and sustainable production and consumption of food – Casalini followed it, reproducing it in textiles, and last May he launched Slow Fiber, a network of textile companies united by the objective of producing in a “good, clean, healthy, durable” way, as stated in the manifesto. The membership has already reached 23, including Vitale Barberis Canonico, Botto Giuseppe e Figli, Albini, companies that generate around a billion in total turnover. Combing, twisting, spinning, weaving, all united by one objective: to demonstrate that it is possible to create products that are not only beautiful, but healthy for those who use them, clean because their environmental impact is reduced, fair because they respect the rights and dignity of workers involved in their creation and enhance traditional skills and knowledge and are able to last over time.

However, this is not yet another certification: «There are already too many – says Casalini -. Around our manifesto words we have defined precise KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), values ​​that measure the progress of company processes in relation to the set objectives. Only companies that respect them can be part of the Slow Fiber network.” So, for example, the company must not have subcontracted more than 30% of its production in the last three years; it must have been active for at least 10 years and have its registered office and operations in the relevant territory; invest at least 1% of annual turnover in sustainability, use at least 50% certified raw materials and have at least 70% local suppliers, a certain turnover rate, monitor gender equality.

«Recycling and circularity are fundamental, but they must not be the only objectives. With the “excuse” of recycling, the hyperproduction model is endorsed. The solution is to do well from the beginning, changing both the production and consumption models. And we cannot wait for change to come through legislation.” While Slow Fiber dreams of becoming international (“we want to protect the pluralism of textile cultures, involving producers from all over the world who express peculiar elements”, notes the entrepreneur), it also aims to tell the story of its values, especially to the younger generations: “We are thinking of a first product, perhaps a T-shirt, with the Slow Fiber brand, therefore an expression of our values, and we would like to dedicate a campaign to the young generations, very sensitive to the issues that interest us too, but also very confused by hyper-communication, often partial, if not misleading.” Starting from the fundamentals: the difference between price and value.