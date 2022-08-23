Home Entertainment TGA 2022 Date Announced, Added Best Adapted Screenplay Award – Games
The Game Awards has announced that today’s ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, December 8 (Friday, Beijing time). This is the ninth edition of the TGA’s event, which will be broadcast live on 40 digital video platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Douyin.

The 2022 Game Awards will add an award, “Best Adaptation,” for creative work that adapts video games into other media such as movies, shows, podcasts and books.

Geoff Keighley, creator and executive producer of The Game Awards, said, “The Best Adapted Screenplay Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to pay tribute to creative works that have reliably adapted and often added lore and context to our favorite franchises. .”

The announcement of the award comes after Paramount Pictures’ Sonic 2 trailer debuted last year. With video game adaptations becoming more common in other popular media, it’s only natural that this new category will enter this year’s awards show.

Additionally, The Game Awards confirmed that the ceremony will once again feature musical performances, with the TGA Orchestra conducted by Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe. His work on Mission: Impossible: Total Disintegration received critical acclaim.

