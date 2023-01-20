Home Entertainment TGA’s best game of the year “Two People Going Together” has a new low in Steam history: 73.26 yuan–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

TGA’s best game of the year “Two People Going Together” has a new low in Steam history: 73.26 yuan–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
TGA’s best game of the year “Two People Going Together” has a new low in Steam history: 73.26 yuan–fast technology–technology changes the future

The Spring Festival holiday in 2023 is coming soon. Students who plan to stay at home and play black games with family and friends should pay attention. At present,“Two People Going Together” ushered in a new historically low price on the Steam platform. The original price was 198 yuan, and the discounted price was only 73.26 yuan.The event will end on February 3. The game supports Chinese. After purchasing, players can use the “Friends Pass” to invite friends to play for free. (“Two for Two” Steam: Click here to buy)

As the best game of the year in TGA in 2021, “Two People” announced on October 13 of the same year that the sales volume exceeded 3 million copies.In February and July last year, sales exceeded 5 million and 7 million respectively.

TGA's best game of the year

In “Two for Two”, players need to control two characters to take adventures in a wonderful world, help Cody and May, who have been turned into puppets by magic spells, return to human form, and constantly repair the broken relationship between them.

certainly,The greatest fun is to cooperate with friends and partners to pass the level online, and it is impossible to play the game alone.

Although “Two People Going Together” is the kind of “cliché” plot where you can guess the end when you see the beginning, but it controls the narrative rhythm, style grasp, and plot insertion very well. Even if the storyline is very ordinary, it can still make players Moved in empathy.

TGA's best game of the year

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  The film "I Really Hate Long-distance Love", the official starring Ren Min Xinyun leads the way

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

Paris in the wake of Milan, rigor and...

The movie “Runaway God of Wealth 4” is...

“Babylon”, the golden age of Hollywood in an...

The “Spirit of China” in “China Strange Story”_Guangming.com

“Northeast Farewell Tiantuan 2” is scheduled for the...

Junpin Talk | Cai Lan: I am born...

The TV series “Hurricane” has attracted attention and...

You must buy these 5 kinds of potted...

Women of the zodiac with a long life...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Meng Buli Weekly Buli...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy