The Spring Festival holiday in 2023 is coming soon. Students who plan to stay at home and play black games with family and friends should pay attention. At present,“Two People Going Together” ushered in a new historically low price on the Steam platform. The original price was 198 yuan, and the discounted price was only 73.26 yuan.The event will end on February 3. The game supports Chinese. After purchasing, players can use the “Friends Pass” to invite friends to play for free. (“Two for Two” Steam: Click here to buy)

As the best game of the year in TGA in 2021, “Two People” announced on October 13 of the same year that the sales volume exceeded 3 million copies.In February and July last year, sales exceeded 5 million and 7 million respectively.

In “Two for Two”, players need to control two characters to take adventures in a wonderful world, help Cody and May, who have been turned into puppets by magic spells, return to human form, and constantly repair the broken relationship between them.

certainly,The greatest fun is to cooperate with friends and partners to pass the level online, and it is impossible to play the game alone.

Although “Two People Going Together” is the kind of “cliché” plot where you can guess the end when you see the beginning, but it controls the narrative rhythm, style grasp, and plot insertion very well. Even if the storyline is very ordinary, it can still make players Moved in empathy.