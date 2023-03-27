Home Entertainment TGS analyzes converting its plant in Vaca Muerta to process gas
The ambitious plans you have Southern Gas Transporter (TGS) in Vaca Muerta have the export of gas and associated production on the horizon. In addition to the million-dollar infrastructure works that are underway, and the LNG modular project that is in the pipeline, The company analyzes converting its plant in Tratayén.

«The partial and/or total conversion of the Tratayén plant is expected, currently in conditioning mode, in a natural gas processing plantl”, they confirmed from the company in the last presentation of operating and financial results. This would allow the transport, fractionation and dispatch of liquids from a port in the Bahía Blanca area.

As anticipated by this medium, the company plans this year to execute an investment plan of 270 million dollars to expand the natural gas conditioning capacity of its plant in Tratayén to around 28 million cubic meters per day, starting in 2024.

In a simplified way, what the firm plans to do is convert the plant (or part of it) with which it puts the gas in optimal conditions to inject it into the main gas pipelines, to one that is in charge of separating the ethane, propane, butane, gasoline, water, ect. contained in the gas. That is, the step prior to conditioning it.

The LNG project is more complex than expected

The other project that has the signature of the group Pampa Energía for the short term is the development of an LNG plant in conjunction with Excelerate. With this plant they seek to promote the export of natural gas produced in Vaca Muerta.

«TGS is working on the engineering of this project which is quite complex and took longer than we originally expected. But we are working with several international companies to help us in the engineering of the project”, confirmed the CEO of Pampa Energía, Gustavo Mariani, consulted by analysts in the last presentation of results.

Due to the scale of this project, the companies are betting on operating in the LNG spot market and, in order to do so, They need it to be competitive internationallyhe. Then, the tax incentives that are provided through legislation, as well as the flexibility of export permits, will be key.

«The project we are imagining is small compared to the big projects seen in other parts of the world. So there is a problem of scale that makes it less competitive,” concluded Mariani.

Given the progress in project engineering, for the Pampa authorities and TGS it is still “too early” to speculate on the fine details of the project and the investment it will require.

They hope “hopefully” to have more details by the middle of the year, and there they will define whether or not to go ahead with the project.


