After nearly 2 years since the music covered the TikTok platform “Siren”, producer TGSN has just returned with a completely new project combining rapper Lil Wuyn and VSTRA.

Airing on the evening of April 14, this comeback of TGSN titled “Die For It”. The product was prepared over a year ago, when he returned to Ho Chi Minh City to support Obito in music production at the second “Rap Viet” program. Interestingly, the song was once revealed to fans by TGSN through Lil Wuyn’s practice video in the above contest. Special, “Die For It” also marks an unexpected collaboration between Lil Wuyn and VSTRA after meeting in a tattoo parlor.

“Die For It” is about an individual who is trying to run away from his past but in the end chooses to confront his evil self to find a new self. The song shows the audience a more fragile, sentimental Lil Wuyn next to a feminine, delicate but also powerful VSTRA. Talk about “Die For It”, VSTRA confided: “I use music to get the words out to as many people as possible. With this song, I feel the “fragility” in TGSN and Lil Wuyn. It also reminds me of the emotional fragility of the men around me just because they don’t know how to express or process their emotions. I want to make my listeners feel safe, I want them to feel embraced, comforted, listened to and understood, and I want them to normalize the fact that men cry too or sometimes need to be guided through their emotions. negative. But that’s not why it paints the image of a weak girl“.

The singles produced by the producers are an opportunity for them to tell the audience a unique story or idea with the sounds and melodies themselves instead of pre-compiled lyrics. In “Die For It”, TGSN creates a personal sound space through the synth sound in the outro or the bass 808. In addition, TGSN simultaneously mixes elements of many different genres. “For me, whoever comes up with and actively implements the first idea will be the one who should name the project. I myself always introduce myself as an artist instead of a producer or beat-maker. I want to appear, tell my own story in my own way. I am a very freedom-loving person, so I have never intended to restrict or force myself to any genre of music.“, TGSN shared.

Before the “Die For It” project, TGSN has appeared on Billboard Vietnam chart with two products “Siren” (ft. tlinh & RZ Mas) and “Phong” (ft. VSTRA & Tyronee). Particularly, “Siren” entered the Top 10, namely No.6 Top Vietnamese Songs as well as No.7 BBVN Hot 100.

