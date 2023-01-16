Home Entertainment Thai star Mike’s ex-girlfriend is suspected of being involved in fraud and her current husband is absconding in fear of crime-Thailand Chinese Net
Entertainment

Thai star Mike's ex-girlfriend is suspected of being involved in fraud and her current husband is absconding in fear of crime

by admin
Thai star Mike’s ex-girlfriend is suspected of being involved in fraud and her current husband is absconding in fear of crime-Thailand Chinese Net


According to Sina Entertainment, according to media reports on the 16th, Daryl, the current husband of Thai actor Mike’s ex-girlfriend Sarah, was accused of participating in the Forex-3D public fraud case, and was investigated by the Thai police and issued an arrest warrant for Daryl. But Daryl and Sarah escaped before police apprehended them. It is reported that the police found relevant materials suspected of being involved in the case in their house. Next, the police plan to speed up the progress and prosecute as soon as possible.
Mike and Sarah had a son, Maxwell, who was raised by the woman after a dispute over the custody of the child. Later, Sarah dated a Russian male model and had a daughter. In early January 2023, Sarah married Singaporean Daryl.

