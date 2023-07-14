Thalía Celebrates Husband’s Birthday with Romantic Message Amidst Marriage Rumors

Title: Thalía Celebrates Husband Tommy Mottola’s Birthday with a Romantic Message

Subtitle: Fans Surprised by Mottola’s Appearance and Critics Question Their Words

Last February, various Mexican media began to spread rumors that the marriage of Thalía and Tommy Mottola could be on the line. Allegedly, the businessman had been unfaithful to the singer with a Peruvian artist named Leslie Shaw. Shaw immediately came forward to deny the accusations, putting an end to the scandal and speculation. Now, the former Timbiriche singer has shown how she feels about her husband.

If there is an important date for the music star, it is July 14, as her husband celebrates his birthday on this day. As Mottola turns 75, Thalía couldn’t contain herself and sent him a rather romantic message. “Happy birthday to my beautiful husband @tommymottola, you deserve all the blessings, all the happiness, all the love in this world,” wrote the artist. She continued, calling Mottola an inspiration, an incredible father, partner, and an unparalleled genius. Thalía wished for good health, smiles, hugs, and love in the coming year. She concluded by expressing her love for him on his special day.

In response to this tender birthday greeting, Tommy Mottola replied, “You are the love in the light of my life, every day you shine. I love you forever and ever, my beautiful angel.” These heartfelt words were accompanied by a series of images where Thalía can be seen in the arms of Mottola, allowing herself to be pampered. Fans of both were surprised and impressed by Mottola’s appearance and muscular physique.

However, it was not all positive comments, as there were detractors who did not hesitate to launch all kinds of criticism at the couple. They questioned the authenticity of their words, claiming not to believe a single sentence. Despite the detractors, many fans highlighted how good Mottola looked and congratulated the couple on this special moment. Envy was apparent among those who could not bear to witness this adorable scene.

