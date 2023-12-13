Thalía’s New Song ‘Choro’ Faces Plagiarism Accusations Compared to Shakira’s ‘El Jefe’

Thalía’s new song “Choro” has stirred up controversy, with some accusing the Mexican singer of plagiarism. Critics have pointed out striking similarities between “Choro” and Shakira’s hit song “El Jefe,” leading to a heated debate about whether Thalía copied the Colombian singer.

A comparison video posted by Telemundo has reignited the debate, with side-by-side clips of both songs highlighting similarities in melody and rhythm. The video has sparked a flurry of comments from fans and music industry insiders, with some arguing that Thalía’s song bears a striking resemblance to Shakira’s “El Jefe.”

El País Cali has also weighed in on the debate, listing out the alleged similarities between the songs. From the arrangement of the music to the vocal delivery, the publication highlights several parallels between “Choro” and “El Jefe.”

Semana Magazine has also joined the conversation, with music experts and fans dissecting the songs to determine if Thalía’s “Choro” is indeed a copy of Shakira’s “El Jefe.”

Thalía has not responded to the plagiarism accusations, and Shakira has also not made any public statements regarding the alleged similarities between the two songs. As the debate rages on, music fans are left to decide for themselves whether “Choro” is a copy of “El Jefe” or simply a coincidence.

