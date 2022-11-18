Home Entertainment Thank you, doctor, when will it be updated? Thank you, doctor.
Thank you, doctor, when will it be updated? Thank you, doctor.

Thank you, doctor. When is the update time? Thank you, doctor.

1. Recently, the TV series “Thank You Doctor” starring Yang Mi and Bai Yu will be released. It is reported that this drama will be broadcast on Tencent, iQiyi, and CCTV-8.

2. Update time of “Thank You Doctor”: It will start broadcasting on the evening of November 4th, and CCTV-8 will broadcast three episodes a day; Tencent and iQiyi will premiere on the entire network, and members will update 3 episodes every day at 19:30, the first update 5 episodes; non-members update 1 episode every day at 22:00.

3. “Thank You Doctor” tells the story of medical workers represented by Xiao Yan and Bai Zhu, who put the needs of patients first, while saving acute and severe patients, they also give them the greatest respect and understanding, and help patients The story of rebuilding life hope with family members. The “Medical Road with Light” version of the trailer released today truly reveals the mental journey of medical workers facing difficulties and doing everything they can to save patients from crisis.

