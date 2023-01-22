Thanks to the most beautiful front-line workers, this public welfare viewing event is about to start

Recently, Zhejiang Film Times Studios (hereinafter referred to as “Zhejiang Film Times”), in response to the national epidemic liberalization policy, thanked ordinary heroes such as frontline workers, volunteers and outdoor workers for their efforts in the past three years, especially during the Spring Festival Launched the “Thanksgiving to the most beautiful front-line workers” public welfare movie viewing activity.

From January 26 (the fifth day of the first lunar month) to January 31 (the tenth day of the first lunar month), theaters across the country under Zhejiang Film Times will respectively screen the Spring Festival films “Exchanging Life” and “Man Jianghong” as public welfare shows. Front-line workers such as nucleic acid sampling and testing personnel, community workers, sanitation workers, couriers, takeaways, etc., can call the studio to register. If the phone is busy or no one answers, they can also go directly to the front desk of the studio to register for this event. This is a free movie viewing event, the number of seats is limited, first come first served. The enterprises and institutions where the above-mentioned personnel belong can also register as a group. Successfully registered audiences can go to the registered cinema to receive a free movie ticket for the designated show with a valid certificate such as a work permit.

“We have experienced too much in the past three years. Countless front-line workers have devoted themselves to the battle against the epidemic without hesitation. Now that the epidemic policy has been fully liberalized, the film market is also recovering. This year’s Spring Festival has brought together many good films. We hope to do our best Give back to these ordinary heroes, let them watch a good movie in the cinema, and have a happy and peaceful Spring Festival.” The relevant person in charge of Zhejiang Film Times said.

At present, in order to allow audiences to watch movies with peace of mind when they come to the theater, they still need to wear masks all the way to watch movies in the theater, and the disinfecting work in the movie theater has never been slack. It is reported that Zhejiang Film Times will continue to unite more caring companies, caring organizations, and caring people to carry out diversified public welfare activities, promote the implementation of more public welfare projects, generate new power for public welfare, and let love continue.

Attached national film schedule and theater information: