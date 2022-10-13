Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: The embarrassing “knitted vest” has finally waited for its show time!

After paying attention to the (vigorous) four major fashion weeks, we have returned to the context of daily dressing.

After experiencing the extreme changes in temperature recently, I believe everyone has already done things like buying seasonal items and cleaning up wardrobes? ? !

The editorial department is also scratching their heads and thinking about what to wear. In such a weather with a large temperature difference and a very unstable temperature, some more flexible and equally unstable items are needed for “confrontation”.

The so-called – use magic to defeat magic!

For example, that “wear time” is always defined as embarrassing—[针织背心]。

The single product of the knitted vest was thought to be a gust of trend from the beginning, and it passed as soon as it blew.

After two years of precipitation, I found that everyone’s utilization rate is still very high, and it can be regarded as stepping into the door of classic items.

Coupled with the popularity of styles such as “fashionable intellectuals” and “old money” this year, this single product with a little academic temperament has magnified its low-key and elegant style advantage.

Prada 2022 autumn and winter series

From the editor’s point of view, the knitted vest carries some “eclecticism”. The definition of eclecticism is: the reorganization and arrangement of the core parts of other styles, which is a balancing process that constantly bursts with vitality.

How to understand? That is, it is not a fixed form of expression, but an unconstrained style of diversity. For example, the core softness and simplicity of the knitted sweater are retained, and then two sleeves are cut off to give it more possibilities to wear.

The knitted vest has another advantage, it is in a sense equal to “layering” itself.

I still remember that we told you in the article on 2021 autumn and winter trends that “you don’t need to understand layers, just understand vests” in autumn and winter clothes, which includes knitted vests.

HOLZWEILER

After all, when it comes to autumn and winter, “layering” is a topic that everyone can’t get around, but just like the three-layer layering of this style in the brand’s blockbuster, we really just have a look⬆️.

Because the sense of hierarchy and bloat are often caused by a layer of window paper.

But knitted vests happen to belong to the kind that have their own stacking properties without being overly bloated.

When the weather is cold, superimpose a fitted long-sleeved knitted sweater inside, change it to a T-shirt when it is hot, and put on a leather jacket or coat in the colder north. What layering, fashion, and daily utilization are all the points that everyone cares about. Will not let you down!

When writing this article, the editor also specially checked the weather forecast. Beijing (4-19 degrees), Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai (12-24 degrees), Guangzhou (18-28 degrees) can cover the three nationally representative temperatures in On top of a single product, at present, apart from such a flexible and adaptable knitted vest, there should be no single product that can do it (patted his chest and said).

So allow us to cheer for it again this fall!

When it comes to matching knitted vests, who is the first person that comes to your mind? The edited answer is Miss Chung Alexa Chung.

Her British style and retro knitted vest are a perfect match. It is classic and not rigid, and it is very useful for reference.

We have said before that Miss Zhong’s collocation is not surprising at first glance, but has great stamina. The style of her clothes will definitely be selected from the classic ones (such as her favorite Mary Jane shoes, floral dresses, etc.), but the colors will be more “freeing myself”, in order to inject some rebellious British sense.

Everyone has white shirts and white jeans. Putting on a fitted printed knitted vest will make it more attractive.

Or simply wear a camel knitted vest and pair it with a pair of jeans. Soft, retro and comfortable, the whole picture is more complete with a cup of warm English black tea in your hand.

This year’s knitted vest did not fall out of the popular list, Ms. Bella also has some credit.

Bella’s collocation has more details than Miss Zhong, such as the contrasting colors of the green knitted vest and belt, and the stacking of accessories, while the laptop and Burberry trench coat in her hand add details to the intellectual temperament.

We have also recommended Kendall’s look to everyone several times, because the reference is really strong.

The ingenuity of Mr. Dou’s body is to use a knitted vest, wide-leg pants and underarm bags to make a simple smooth color, but even if it is replaced with black wide-leg pants, this look is also valid.

Camille Charriere’s body is also the same color idea, knitted vest + this year’s popular overalls, please wear it! It will be much more fashionable and energetic than wearing a long-sleeved knitted sweater.

Camille also really likes to wear knitted vests every day, and she has them in different thicknesses.

But in fact, you will find that in her collocation, the colors of pants, shoes and bags are uniform, which is why the whole look has layers and does not look messy.

Leia Sfez is also a diehard fan of knitted vests. She usually wears more everyday jeans, but uses items such as silk scarves and cowboy boots to enrich the overall look.

Elsa Hosk prefers oversized knitted vests, which are more aura and styling.

There is also a combination of knitted vest + leather pants. We will recommend it to everyone again. The toughness of the leather meets the softness of the knitting. This pair of high-level and easy-to-wear soul partners, you will not try it. The entire poster editorial department will be sad. OK?

Bella’s now confident and natural state is really charming!

Although Bella’s set is made of vest wool, the overall idea is the same. The addition of leather pants will make the whole look jump out. As long as the overall color is well grasped, there will be a “one-to-one-hundred” effect.

Korean blogger Ji-Young Oh also put on a knitted vest after the weather was cold, with semi-permanent pearl necklaces on accessories, and Chanel lingerie bags to add to the overall “richness”.

So if you feel that your dressing style is not fixed now, the editor also recommends that you choose this classic solid color style⬆️

The knitted vest is good for everyone. Amway is over. The next work is not over yet. I have to choose a knitted vest with a good appearance, material and price for you.👇

Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

The advanced matching method of knitted vest is to match-[半裙]。

These two items belong to the “magic oil” in the outfit, and the two together have the effect of 1+1>2.

For example, the fashion icons in the 1990s almost all locked the combination of knitted vest + skirt. At that time, minimalist style prevailed, and elegant and restrained items often required some combination to shape the overall level.

The Row Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

And the flexibility of matching knitted vest + skirt is higher, and different skirt lengths and materials can show completely different styles.

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

In the latest BV2023 spring and summer show, this red knitted suit also impressed the editor.

BV is originally a brand that expresses the “soft sculpture” attribute of knitting very well. By matching a skirt, it will magnify the femininity even more.

When it comes to being “hard and soft”, you can also choose to wear a knitted vest with a leather skirt, especially if you feel that leather pants are too tight or too neutral, then leather skirts are just a compromise.

CALVIN LUO Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Although it is not a knitted vest, it is mainly to provide you with ideas

Think a knitted vest with jeans is boring? Then try a denim skirt. Just a few days ago, didn’t we tell everyone that denim was back in trend? Therefore, the frequency of various denim items will be very high in the next year.

The denim skirt can just balance out its own mid-sexiness. Wearing cat heels or retro sneakers that are popular with Bella will be very effective.

If you want to think a little more, take a look at Reese Blutstein’s look.

Her knitted vest + skirt combination is full of weird ideas, the same color plaid skirt, layered chiffon dress, all retro and girly items are freely combined on her body~

You can even wear a pair of black suit pants under a pleated skirt like her, and the fun of wearing clothes is reflected again!

The next few knitted vests are also very suitable for matching skirts👇

In many cases, not only the material, but also the color is very important for the texture presentation of a piece of clothing.

And undyed cashmere is probably the most “noble” choice that combines the two elements of material and color.

Signa pure sheep wool vest

Reference price: 431CNY

This one from Signia is a combination of retro cable flower + contoured knitted vest.

The material is 100% pure cotton wool, and the texture is also passable.

It is possible to match leather pants like a model or the leather skirt we just mentioned. Materials of the same color, or a strong contrast between materials, are the key to creating a sense of fashion.

This little vest is nothing but practical! practical! practical!

We just want to clean it up! Whitewash! Whitewash!

Wear it with a suit, windbreaker on the outside and a shirt, T-shirt or knitted sweater on the inside. No matter where you are, this season is OK, and you don’t have to choose the lower body at all.

I hope everyone can achieve “the enemy is in chaos and I will not be in chaos” in the season of disorderly dressing, and choose some more flexible items to adapt to the uncertainty of temperature, instead of letting the uncertain temperature adapt to you!

Looking forward to sharing your comfortable and stylish knitted vest look with me! !

