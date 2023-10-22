That Giulietta with red lights in the folding seat era

Many years ago I happened to purchase a 1959 Giulietta Sprint, a second series on which the twenty-one-year-old Giugiaro, who had just been hired by the Bertone body shop, had carried out the restyling which with great discretion was able to rejuvenate a sports sedan that had made its way into the hearts of Italians , a very difficult task.

I was not yet four years old when Alfa Romeo presented the prototype at the 1954 Turin Motor Show and I remember as if it were yesterday the impression that the two Giuliettes, one red and one blue, made on me near the castle of Valentine.

