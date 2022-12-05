ROME – All right, spending 100,000 euros on a Topolino is half madness. But we must agree that the model offered for sale has a charm, a sporting history and a sympathy that could induce someone – much more wealthy and passionate than us – to take the step. Which would be justified by recalling the feat accomplished by the Paduans Arturo Giacomelli and Antonio Gemo in 1953: they boarded this little Fiat in Brescia and returned there after a thousand miles, taking 18 hours, 38 minutes and 58 seconds.





It was the “most beautiful race in the world“, the Ferrari 340 spider driven by Marzotto-Crosara won, crossing the finish line ten hours earlier. To find the Topolino in the absolute classic, you first start from the back: 263mi. But in the Class up to 750 of the International Tourism Category, the two gentleman drivers could boast a 47th place.

The one for sale is a car from the latest series and dates back to the early 1950s. The engine is strictly standard (569 cc), the interior is impeccable, the number (49) of the race held in eighty years stands out on the bonnets and on the nose. ‘Years ago. This Topolino lived its life between Padua and Vicenza. Exported to Holland, it underwent a careful restoration by the owner who then proudly drove it in three editions (2018-19-21) of the historic Mille Miglia. The event has always hosted the cars that can boast participation in the original race.

Even Senator Filippo Berselli contested a couple with a Mickey Mouse with an impeccable “ministerial blue” livery. He reluctantly deprived himself of it to buy himself a Triumph Tr3, which it turned out to be the very one in which Marcello Mastroianni took Anita Eckberg around Rome in the “Dolce Vita”. But that’s another story…