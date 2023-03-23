One hundred years since the birth of Peter Kolosimo, forty since the creation of Martin Mystère, and a Netflix series of his real-world alter ego. Due to a series of almost Jungian coincidences, at the end of 2022 the celebrations for the centenary of the birth of the famous journalist and popularizer (1922-1984), author of best sellers such as ‹‹Timeless Land›› (1964) and ‹‹Non è terrestrial›› (1968, winner of the Bancarella Prize), in 2023 those for the forty since the creation (by the screenwriter Alfredo Castelli) of the comic book character of Martin Mystère, a scholar who investigates “mysteries” such as Atlantis and UFOs, will continue (the number 400 in color comes out in June and in October the fictional autobiography ‹‹I am Martin Mystère››) and the series ‹‹Ancient apocalypse›› by Graham Hancock is available on Netflix, perhaps the character most similar in the real world to Martin Mystère, at least to that of the first years of the series.

Pier Domenico Colosimo, aka Peter Kolosimo is considered one of the fathers of the so-called phantarchology or paleoastronautics or ancient astronaut theory according to which it is possible that extraterrestrial entities have reached our planet in the past leaving some more or less tangible traces of their passage, such as megalithic monuments or pyramids.

For the centenary of his birth, the essay edited by Fabio Camilletti, ‹‹Almanacco della fantacheologia Ancient astronauts, continents disappeared and future pasts›› (Odoya), has been published, in which he is the almost absolute protagonist (various interventions are dedicated to him and also to the relationship with Turin, the “magic” Italian city par excellence and in which he lived for a long time).

‹‹In an era in which the Internet was still to come Peter was a great visitor to libraries – says his wife Caterina, who was his collaborator. – He used the information he learned and disclosed it in his brilliant style as an expert journalist that he was. Speaking of the theme of the so-called paleoastronautics, he developed it progressively, from “Timeless Earth” of 1964 to “Shadows on the Stars” of 1966 to “It is not terrestrial” of 1968, and so on. Each book added a piece to what was, after all, a journalistic investigation, albeit set in the past’›.

Castelli creates Martin Mystère (which debuts in 1982) also thanks to the influence of the books of Peter Kolosimo and other authors of the genre such as Erich Von Däniken but at the beginning the stories seem to want to detach themselves from the theories of the writers mentioned (and their followers such as Zecharia Sitchin or, more recently, Mauro Biglino). According to these the aliens would have had constant contact with humanity, they would be the ancient gods of the myth. For Biglino, the God of the Bible would actually be one of the so-called Elohim, among the many names of the various aliens who have periodically visited the earth (others are known as the Anunnaki, Veda, etc.), extraterrestrials similar to man but very long-lived and with a advanced technology.

At the beginning of the series, however, Martin focuses on Atlantis and Mu, highly technological antediluvian (and terrestrial) superpowers seen as forerunners of the United States and the Soviet Union: we are in the middle of the Cold War and in the comic it was an “end of the world machine ” (to quote Stanley Kubrick’s film ‹‹Dr. Strangelove››) during their conflict to cause the demise of civilization on earth.

It took millennia for a partially similar technology to return, but there are many of their laboratories, ready to be reactivated but periodically destroyed by the so-called Men in Black, an ancient secret organization dedicated to eliminating the traces of a previous terrestrial technological civilization, to them current humanity must ignore that it is not the first advanced society on the planet.

The aliens still appear in the comic, albeit at a later time.

Martin Mystère also hosts a television program and his counterpart in the real world is probably neither Piero or Alberto Angela (traditional and institutional communicators) nor Roberto Giacobbo (more interested in “mysteries”, but too sensationalist) but the British journalist Graham Hancock, born in 1950, who for over thirty years has dedicated himself to “mysteries”, primarily archaeological (among his books ‹‹The Mystery of the Holy Grail››, ‹‹Footprints of the Gods››, ‹‹Guardian of Genesis› ›).

In fact, he possesses the irony of Martin Mystère and, like him in the early years, collides with the academic world.

In the series ‹‹Ancient apocalypse››, traveling in various parts of the world (Middle and Far East, North America, Europe) he tries to prove the existence of an ancient civilization that dates back to before the ice age. The flood narrated by the Bible (and by other very ancient texts) really happened, caused by the fall of a comet. And therefore the survivors of this mysterious people would be responsible for the construction of what are now considered archaeological sites of great interest and would have traveled the planet distributing their knowledge of mathematics, architecture, agriculture and above all astronomy to the communities of hunters and gatherers in which they came across.

Many criticisms of Hancock: his theory would not be proven, his attacks on academics would be without hearing the other party and, above all (even if it is not mentioned in the series), the theory could be interpreted from a racist point of view, in In a nutshell, the survivors of this similar Atlantis would have helped non-European peoples such as the Egyptians and the Mayas to build their civilizations.

After all, they are largely the same objections raised to Martin Mystère in his stories of the eighties, in which (like Hancock, at least in this case) he spoke of ancient civilizations, however human, without bothering the aliens.

Probably some of those who attack the journalist and his series are actually Men in Black.