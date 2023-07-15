“That students give us a hand”

Talleres achieved an important victory this Friday 1-0 against Huracán that forces River to add this Saturday against Estudiantes de La Plata to win the 2023 Professional League title.

This was a reason for joy and pride for the Matador players for the campaign they are doing, fighting hand in hand with the Millionaire.

“We have a squad and a group of people that we said we were going to fight until the end. We are proud to be where we are. We have a great team and we prepare to think about important things. As long as there is a minimum of possibilities, we set out to put him in. I am happy for the group of colleagues who help us on a day-to-day basis”, said Rodrigo Garro, one of the figures in Parque Patricios.

“Talleres has been preparing for several years to fight with River, with Boca, with the teams that are usually at the top. Representing like this fills us with pride, above all because of the group of people who came together. We all pull in the same direction, predisposed”, added the talented hooker.

For his part, the right-back Gastón Benavídez followed the same line.

“Mathematically we have chances. Hope is the last thing you lose. We are having an impressive tournament. I am proud of the tournament that we are having and of the teammates that I have… Today we played with their desperation and in a against we found the goal. Hopefully Estudiantes will give us a hand tomorrow”, said the winger.