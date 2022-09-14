Listen to the audio version of the article

Will a thread of wool still hold the Commonwealth together, under the new reign of Charles III? Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected her country to become a republic during her lifetime (she is 42), but certainly “not soon”. Antigua and Barbuda, other countries of the Commowealth group of 15, have declared that they want to organize a referendum to exit, and certainly the passage of the crown could open a new era. But let’s go back to possibly saving wool.

According to the most recent FAO data, dating back to 2020, New Zealand is the third largest producer of wool in the world, after China and Australia. And the plans to relaunch the peculiar type of “kiwi” wool all focus on the sustainability of one of the oldest textile fibers in the history of mankind. Now, for at least 10 years His Majesty Charles III has been one of the most staunch defenders of wool, which he considers one of the most noble, technical and sustainable fibers, so much so that he launched The Campaign for Wool in 2010: it is an initiative to promote the production and sustainable use of wool, which Charles III presides over with passion and competence.

Carlo, the prince and now king of sustainable fashion

He was only 21 years old when in 1970 he made his first declaration on the possible harmful effects of plastic pollution, becoming one of the champions of sustainability even before the concept of sustainable development was formulated (in 1987, with the presentation of the Bruntland Report to the United). A concept that for him also means the assiduous practice of repairs (he spoke about it extensively in an interview with Vogue Uk two years ago, saying “I’m one of those who hates to throw things away”) and rewearing (i.e. wearing the same garment over and over again), a habit already adopted by the daughters-in-law and revived by the choice of wearing a 34-year-old dress for Meghan Markle’s wedding with her son Harry in 2018.

In short, Charles III could be remembered as the king most attentive to sustainable fashion ever: his creation is the special Fashion Task Force that is part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, launched at the Davos forum in January 2020, a platform of initiatives to make the more sustainable private industry. In 2021 it was also enriched by the launch of “Terra Charta”, a manifesto that evokes the Magna Carta (medieval document and pillar of the British monarchy) and outlines a road map of interventions to be carried out by 2030, also thanks to funds from the “Natural Capital Investors Alliance ”which aims to reach $ 10 billion by this year.

The beauty of luxury crafts

The Campaign for Wool, the passion for sustainable wool

In 2016, the then Prince of Wales hosted a conference dedicated to wool in his Scottish residence in Dumfries House, with 250 representatives from the entire industry, and launched the “Dumfries House Declaration” for the occasion, a declaration in ten points to support sustainable wool production and trade. Six years earlier, during the London fashion week, he supported “The Wool Project”, a program to promote the benefits of wool compared to synthetic fibers, for consumers and for the environment, and together to enhance the Commowealth producers, in fact. On that occasion, Carlo said that the time had come to make wool “fashionable again”, once again in fashion, but he had also underlined the problems of the supply chain, such as the enormous difference between the production price and the selling price that made it it is preferable to destroy the wool instead of putting it on the market.