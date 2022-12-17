ROME – Dogs prefer to travel in an electric car. This is revealed by a first-of-its-kind study by Lincoln University in England and automotive specialist CarGurus who verified how dogs are more relaxed in electric vehicles (EV) than diesel cars.

The “CarGurus Dogs and EVs” study, which is being submitted for publication in an international scientific journal, was commissioned to investigate the effects of electric vehicle travel versus diesel cars on dog behavior and well-being. The research took place over two days with the support of twenty dogs, each of which was taken on two 10-minute journeys, one in an electric vehicle followed by the same journey in a diesel vehicle, before using a series of scientific measurements to analyze the behavior of the animal.

The study, led by Daniel Mills, professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at Lincoln University, not only found that dogs felt less comfortable in diesel cars than electric ones, but also that if they seemed to show any signs of motion sickness ( motion sickness) had significantly reduced symptoms in an EV. The results concretely demonstrated that the transition from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles went smoothly for dogs. While the dogs in the study were lying down for about a third of the journey time, regardless of the engine, in diesel cars the animals stopped lying down on average 50% more than in electric cars. According to prof. Mills this is likely a result of differences in noise and/or vibration in the two types of cars.

Another notable finding from the study is that a small number of dogs seemed to experience markedly less nausea in an EV than in a diesel car. This was evidenced by changes in behavior and the fact that their heart rates were reduced by up to 30% when traveling in an electric vehicle. “We know that most dogs travel by car, even if not on a daily basis – explained prof. Mills – However, as EVs become increasingly popular with motorists, no studies have been conducted on their effect on dogs to date.

Our results clearly show that dogs appear to be more relaxed in electric vehicles, especially when behavioral traits such as restlessness are considered. Also, an interesting and somewhat unintentional revelation from the study came from dogs we identified with potential symptoms associated with motion sickness. When traveling in electric vehicles, the biometric records of these dogs revealed that their heart rates slowed significantly compared to diesel cars. This was of particular interest to us, given that increased heart rate is commonly associated with motion sickness. It is an interesting result, which has raised further questions to be explored in this field.” Overall, the study concluded that there is no evidence to support that EVs have a negative effect on dog welfare, thus eliminating concerns that vibration and/or noise differences from EVs could make dogs unstable or increase motion sickness.