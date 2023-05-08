The 10 best albums of April 2023

Amazigh Freedom Rock 1973-1983

The Abranis

The Abranis, true pioneers of Algerian music, were the first to mix traditional Berber music with rock, folk, disco and funk, while proudly celebrating their Kabyle heritage. Amazigh Freedom Rock 1973-1983 follows the release in 2018 of a first single “Chenar le Blues / Avehri” released in the series of 45T Bongo Joe. This compilation offers an exhaustive look at the Abranis’ discography, from the garage-rock experimentations of their early days to the fusion masterpieces of the 1980s. rock. Before moving further and further away from garage and early psychedelia, and starting to interpret their Kabyle repertoire in a more free and creative way, mixing kraut-rock, prog rock and electro influences. On 11 energizing tracks, Amazigh Freedom Rock 1973-1983 pays tribute to the musical strength of the Abranis and highlights their heritage as underground kings of Kabyle rock. It’s Bongo Joe once again bringing the band up to date with this reissue.

Anxiety

Dj Danifox

DJ Danifox, mainstay of Principe, releases his first “official” album Anxiety after an uninterrupted release of EPs, singles and collaborations. The revolutionary batida who made many dancefloors vibrate with her hypnotic sets has found her representative with DJ Danifox. From track one, Danifox’s batida prods stand out a softer hue than Marfox’s ghetto club sounds or DJ Lycox’s dynamic, sample-heavy productions. Songs like “Parça” and “Ilha dos Bruxos” float on the air of the island and accentuate the soft minimalism of DJ Danifox. A few scattered lyrics sprinkle the tracks on the album like repetitive instrumentation rather than conceptual benchmarks. Although Anxiety exudes DIY (do it yourself) in its samples and sounds, the album has an incredibly clean production that presents arrangements – sometimes lofi, sometimes off the beaten track – that denote an artistic choice. “Gentleman” is a magnificent complex in its simplicity and the tracks always seem on the edge of the drop, ready to spin at the club banger or soar into the ether. Listen to ‘Tarraxo’ for a taste of evaporation, ‘Mar Vista’ for the experimental and ‘Chopper’ for the closest thing to a dancefloor hit. Quiet astonishment for an album named “ Anxiety “, perhaps his anxious energy comes from this constant in-between in which his productions swim, both meditative and agonizing.

The great disappointment

Benjamin Epps

Benjamin Epps returns to shake French rap with “La grande disillusion”. Known for his egotrips and outspokenness, the artist creates surprise with an album that gives way to greater introspection. Eppsito recounts his childhood marked by violence in the Bellevue district of Libreville on “Bienvenue à B’hell-Vue”, or even talks about his recent paternity on “La grande disillusion”. The ardent proponent of boom bap strays from his classics to dabble in trap and soul although the album’s guest list – MC Solaar, Josman, Lino (on the physical version) – sticks to the atmosphere rap 90 that the artist has always appreciated. The young Gabonese also invited Angélique Kidjo to sign the chorus of the magnificent “In our walls”. An album that marks a turning point for the rapper who raps with some of his childhood idols like Solaar or Lino, big names in French rap. All in a construction reminiscent of that of To Pimp A Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar, with this “The situation escapes us…” evoking the famous “I remember you was conflicted…”.

thousand pieces

DJ Finale

DJ Finale belongs to the Congolese artist collective Eco-Friendly-Afro-Futuristic Fulu Miziki who gives a second life to waste to make experimental musical instruments. He delves into the musical history of his country to bring to light hybrid dancing sounds. Taking as a base the soukouss and its variants like the kwassa kwassa, he revisits them while keeping the traditional instruments and the synthesizers. This allows him to mix genres, thus building bridges and creating something new from the old. “Bass 30” mixes a beat groovy to white noise and acid electro synth sounds. “Tobandi” is more industrial, combining waves of electro energy with choppy Congolese rhythms. Mille Morceaux is a beautiful sample of the musical heritage of the DRC, a tribute to the genres that rocked the country, while being ultra contemporary.

MotherFather

Petite Black

Petite Noir signs her comeback eight years after her first album La Vie Est Belle / Life Is Beautiful, which caused a stir. If this album was more a testing ground for the Congolese musician, this new project is infused with greater spirituality. MotherFather takes the form of a quest, and its title certainly evokes the divine if we refer to what he confided to PAM in this interview “ God is everything. Both male and female, both X and Y, feminine and masculine. » An album that starts with 777 – one of the numbers of the angels – on a cry, an atmosphere that recalls the punk influences that had such an impact on the artist – Yannick Ilunga of his real name. Between hovering flights and short-breathed declaimed verses, MotherFather is a concentrate of textual and vocal talent. The creator of the and hit it also accompanied his project with black and white visuals that fit perfectly with the universe of MotherFather.

Harassment

Meryl

After a two-year break, the Martinican rapper returns to the rap scene to recover what is due to her. Launched with the very sweet “Jack Sparrow”, Harassment navigates between trap and more solar productions of shatta inspiration. Nothing surprising, basically, when you know that the album was produced in collaboration with DJ Natoxie, a producer who is extremely well known, especially for his shatta hits. The rapper therefore confirms the essay: she who has worked in the shadows for a long time as a topliner (for big names like Niska or SCH) reaffirms her talent with this second project. Ozoror is also a declaration of love to her fans and her island, and the one who rapped in 2020 “I don’t want to die here like Johnny” makes two sounds in Creole “Lovestory” and “Dumb”. Sun, ego-trip and even caviar on the agenda, as a logical follow-up to his first album “Jours avant caviar”.

Scars

Sandra Nkake

« Scars is a love record Sandra Nkaké confided to us, which might surprise at first sight given the title of the album – “Cicatrices”, in French. But it will take just one listen to understand the emotional power of Scars. What’s better than music to heal from wounds and this is how the singer lets us into her world. An album that goes from French to English and from English to Douala, for this artist who was born in Yaoundé, the political capital of Cameroon. An album where Sandra reveals herself on themes close to her heart such as sorority with “Sisters” or violence against women. His expected return captivates us and takes us into a universe that gives pride of place to the energy of rock and folk ballads that move from the first notes.

The universe is holding you

Mau From Nowhere

Mau from nowhere, formerly Mau, or the meeting between hip-hop, soul and afropop. The Kenyan has certainly released one of the most soothing albums of this year with The universe is Holding You. A title that refers well to the sensations that the album provides, like this feeling of talking late at night with a longtime friend. Many of the sounds on the album were written in 2019 before being brought up to date by the artist. Kamau Wainaina passes with a rare ease from vocalizations to rap and proves the extent of his abilities. In addition to being a singer, he also slips behind the camera to take on the director’s cap and develop the visuals for his clips. A versatility that allows us to come into direct contact with his artistic universe. One thing is certain, Mau From Nowhere is a name that suits this artist and his timeless music well.

Position

Babsy Konaté

Malian rapper Baba “Babsy” Konaté is the figurehead of “Gao Rap” a mix of traditional sounds, electric guitars with ragga and autotune beats. Position is Babsy’s first solo release, a tribute to 2000s kitsch with autotuned vocals, drum loops, digital harpsichord and fruity loops sample packs. This does not prevent the project from swimming in an ocean of influences: the traditional takamba of northern Mali (used by the Songhoi but also the Tamacheks), the soundtracks of Hausa films from Nigeria, hip-hop from Bamako and ragga from Niamey. With its hyper kitsch collages and its lofi universe, it would be easy to perceive the project as a SoundCloud experiment, but the diversity of the themes addressed helps to demonstrate the brilliance of this mixtape. From amorous ballad to spiritual sound, Babsy tests without limit and creates a new style that is his own.

Oh God Beibe

M.C. God

The Nyege Nyege rapper hits again, and she hits hard. Oh God Beibeproduced in collaboration with Debmaster is the logical continuation of Agree, project released in 2019, and already produced in duet with the French beatmaker. The album, conceived in Kampala with the Japanese producer Scotch Rolex and the Congolese producer Chrisman, testifies to the experimental power of MC Yallah, at ease in the atmospheres of industrial music which make her float in a futuristic cyber rap universe. But the MC does not confine herself to a single style, she proves her eclecticism with more dancehall sounds like on “Big Bung”, or even on trap or pieces cut for the club. Yallah gives free rein to this flow of cutting speed to which she had accustomed us while managing to surprise us. A success for a project that will certainly be remembered.

