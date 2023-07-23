The 10 best albums of June 2023

AGO

Nana Benz of Togo

A phenomenon straight out of Togo, Nana Benz is a group made up of five members: Kasanku, Lady Apoc, Parus, Toto and Izealedu. They take their name from the “nana benz” businesswomen from the Lomé market who like to drive Mercedes. Resulting from an almost fortuitous meeting during a musical workshop, the group succeeded in creating a new sound thanks to a powerful artistic cohesion. From this union arises AGO, an album infused with voodoo culture. The group’s electro soul is accompanied by homemade percussions based on pipes, suitcases, giving rise to organic sonorities to diffuse their almost esoteric sounds. The album was partly produced and written by Peter Solo, member of the Vodou Game group, and big name in Togolese song. A vibrant album that is worth the detour.

Backslider EP

Pigeon

After the crazy EP saw, the Pigeon group has vanished. But the group disappeared to better reappear in this month of June with the EP Backslider. On the program, spaghetti western visuals to accompany the afro disco of these five artists with endless inspiration. The five-piece group led by Guinean singer Falle Nioke explores new musical tracks in which jazz and no-wave come to integrate the disco rock atmosphere. Mandinka, English and French, nothing stops Pigeon, the EP still breathes this DIY atmosphere specific to the group used to jam sessions. Let yourself be projected into the universe of Pigeon by their hypnotic keyboards and their groovy guitars.

Power Heist

The bitch Jah Fakoly

Ivorian singer Tiken Jah Fakoly completes his album Power Heist released last year with five new unreleased tracks. Evocative title as he told us when the album was released: “Everyone knows that power has been robbed in Togo, in Gabon, that it has just been robbed in Chad with around sixty deaths, and it is being robbed in Equatorial Guinea, in Cameroon… it’s a hot topic”. In the continuity of his album, even in that of his career, the singer attacks corrupt powers and shouts the anger of his people through his reggae. An album of rebellion for the militant with sharp words who had to leave his native Ivory Coast twenty years ago because threatened by the death squads which prevailed there. An album that is also aimed at young people in a desire to bring people together, as the title “Tous ensemble” clearly shows. No wonder for this pan-African artist who calls for “the geographical unity of the United States of Africa”. The song of a 20-year-old struggle.

Cannibal Comedy

Nessym

Enter the retro and cosmopolitan world of Nessym with Cannibal Comedy. The album was originally released 10 years ago, shortly before Nessym created the Shouka label with Amine Metani. In this album Nessym exposes all of his influences, disparate to say the least, but forming a most impressive ensemble. The saturated bebop jazz of the American cabarets of the 50s meets the darbukas, the coldness of Polish black and white cinema (where he spent his childhood) meets the warmth of South American rhythms. This release to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Shouka label is an opportunity to discover, or rediscover, the complete and almost meditative album, thanks to its soaring rhythms, of one of the pioneers of the label.

Fountain Baby

Amarae

Reckless Ghanaian artist Amaarae returns with her second album Fountain Baby. The new essential voice of the alter unveils a sensual album that maintains the surprise thanks to this fusion of styles that Amaarae masters without equal. Foutain Baby is a sumptuous mix of alter, R&B and pop that doesn’t hesitate to drift towards baile funk, dream pop, or even rock with the tumultuous “Sex, Violence, Suicide”. Let your soul soar to the rhythms of koto (flat Japanese harp), dundun (Mandingo percussion) or even kora on a nebulous album in tune with a youth that wants to express itself.

O Yinne!

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy

A short detour to northern Ghana to listen to the incredible O Yinne!. And yes, the group Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy signs its return with a second album. Not gospel but frafra-gospel, a mixture of the traditional sounds of the frafra people and gospel. But O Yinne! is not limited to that, touches of synthesizers or reggae and West African rhythms complete the work to make it a nugget with Afro-futuristic tones. A beautiful testimony to the musical heritage of Bolgatanga, capital of the Frafra country.

Saison 00

Luigi

Saison 00, back to basics, or rather back to origins. This is indeed what Luidji does on this long-awaited new album, a flashback to tell us about the child and then the man he was before becoming the artist he is today. Exit the Luidji of Sadness Business, poignant honesty replaces assured arrogance. The artist of Haitian origin reveals his insecurities and his fears of children. A disconcerting album both for the simple beauty of Luijdi’s stories and for the quality of Ryan Koffi’s productions. Soul, gospel, almost jazz and even rock rhythms jostle each other without clashing, the album carries us away in a light breeze that we wouldn’t want to see stop. Luidji lets us glimpse the complexity of his personality in a daring and successful introspection.

Taa! Our Language May Be Dying but Our Voices Remain (English) Gonxlae, Hash, Avoid, Be, Ntebogang, RUDY, Peace, Dottore, Take, Take, Smoke, Duxwa

Taa! Our language may be dying but Our Voices Remain is a magnificent album, much more than that, a sublime project to safeguard cultural wealth. Producer Ian Brennan traveled to Botswana as part of the series Hidden Musics from Glitterbeat to record songs in the Taa language. This language has 112 sounds, which makes it one of the richest languages ​​in the world, but with barely 2500 speakers, this language is on the way to extinction. The album is above all composed of shamanic songs and prayers, repeated mantras in a ghostly atmosphere. These repetitions are carriers of complex thoughts carried as much by the words as by the clicking sounds of the Taa. Accompanied by the softness of the kalimbas and some percussive notes, Taa! Our language may be dying but Our Voices Remain is a musical gem but also an important trace of a language of rare complexity that should be safeguarded.

Tribal Progressive Heavy Metal

Normal Nothing the Krakmaxter

Detour through Lisbon and its underground scene with Tribal Progressive Heavy Metal by Normal Nada the Krakmaxter. Nada, or Teteu by his real name, is an artist with many hats. Sometimes illustrator, sometimes producer but also historian, his projects are refined from start to finish to produce a whole of which he is the master. The artist explores the Angolan structures of kuduro and tarraxinha to give birth to this style, “meta-kuduro”. With Portuguese and African musical influences Tribal Progressive Heavy Metal and an unleashed album, a patchwork of trap, bass music and heavy metal but also a tribute to West African music, The rendering is unique, personal, but without neglecting this touch of madness which carries the body away with disconcerting ease.

Work Of Art

Asake

After Mr Money With the Vibelatest album, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake continues his ascent with Work Of Art. An album as a sign of homage to life that he expresses through his words but also in the production which is lined with gospel harmonies and punctuated with organ keys. But it is also the amapiano which is in the spotlight on Work Of Art, the characteristic basses are omnipresent and Asake declares his love for the South African genre on the heady “Amapiano”. Asake’s afrofusion sound is the meeting of Nigerian afrobeats, dancehall, fuji and deep house synths. A solar-tinged album in which Asake talks about love and his relationship to success, summer can start!

