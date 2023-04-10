The movie “Slam Dunk” will be released nationwide on April 20.This isClassic IPThe first real big movie of “Slam Dunk”, a youth carnival that belongs to the whole people is about to start! There are still 10 days before the film is released. Today, the preview of Sakuragi Hanamichi’s role was revealed. As a popular player, Sakuragi received a lot of attention from the release of the trailer, which aroused widespread discussion on the Internet. As the release approaches, the popularity of the film is soaring, and the double ticketing platform wants to see more than 1.5 million.





The genius Yingmu Huadao debuts and the national competition is about to start

In today’s public preview, the picture of Sakuragi Hanadao’s pre-match training was released. He overcame the difficult environment and practiced shooting with his shirtless body in the gymnasium alone, just to make up for his shortcomings and have a better performance in the national competition , Make more contributions to the Xiangbei basketball team. Under the guidance of Coach Anxi and Sakuragi’s unremitting efforts, the genius Sakuragi Flower Road was put into the game as a “secret weapon”. On the field, he was as imposing as a rainbow, as if he was going to give his opponent Sanno Industry a blow in the next second.

“I have been waiting for more than 20 years for a national competition.” This time, the train to the national competition is about to arrive. In the ultimate battle between Xiangbei VS Sanwang, what kind of wonderful game the two teams will play has aroused the expectations of countless audiences .Hearing the shouts of the players in the midfield and the cheers of the audience in the audience already felt like being on the field, which made people recall for a second the excitement of watching “Slam Dunk” when they were young.









An eternal classic. Everyone has a basketball boy in his youth.

“Slam Dunk” accompanied the post-70s, 80s, and 90s through their youth, and it is still a classic that many people cannot surpass.Those active basketball teenagers have also become idols in the hearts of thousands of teenagers and girls, making basketball all the rage. Some people like the lively and lovely Sakuragi, some people are obsessed with the handsome and calm Rukawa Kaede, some are fascinated by Miyagi and Mitsui, two former problem boys, and some are attracted by Akagi’s reliable leadership. The reason why “Slam Dunk” can be regarded as a “magic work” by the audience is because everyone can find people similar to themselves and people they want to be in it. Each character has a vivid personality and makes people intoxicated. .





The popularity of the film has not diminished since it was finalized, and it has won the new wanted to watch championship for 17 consecutive days and a total of 23 days, surpassing the films of the same period. It is a super popular movie that does its part. The Douban score of the film was 9.2, and many viewers were moved to tears after watching it. Theatrical version, but a real movie!”

The movie “Slam Dunk” is imported by China Film Group Corporation, released and translated by China Film Co., Ltd., and will be released nationwide on April 20. Make an appointment with your best friends and go to the theater to fulfill your youthful dreams!

