The 10 moments that marked the Martín Fierro 2023

Within the framework of the celebration of Argentina’s Independence Day, on July 9, the Hilton Hotel was the setting chosen for the expected return of the Martín Fierro Awards, broadcast by Telefe. It was a night full of emotions and recognitions. The ceremony was attended by 700 guests from the world of entertainment and the assistance of numerous accredited national and international media.

1 – The meeting of Pampita and Benjamín Vicuña on the red carpet

The red carpet of the Martín Fierro 2023 witnessed an amazing meeting when Benjamín Vicuña was being interviewed with his son Bautista and, suddenly, Pampita arrived with a smile and joined the group. It was a warm family moment captured by the cameras after their controversial separation surrounded by scandals.

Both the actor and the model and host were nominated on Sunday night, in celebration of television and radio. Bautista, who arrived accompanying his father, wished them both luck with their nominations and even urged them to take home at least one award.

2 – The four generations: Mirtha Legrand, Marcela Tinayre, Juana Viale and Ambar de Benedectis

The red carpet of the Martín Fierro 2023 was witness to a truly historic moment, as four generations of Argentine television came together led by the incomparable Mirtha Legrand. The diva of the show shared a special meeting with her daughter Marcela Tinayre, her granddaughter Juana Viale and her great-granddaughter, Ambar de Benedectis.

It was a moment full of emotion and legacy, where the four generations of the Legrand family came together in the same space, showing their close connection to the world of television and leaving an indelible mark on the history of the entertainment industry in Argentina. The red carpet shone with the presence of these iconic women, who transmitted elegance, charisma and an artistic legacy that has left an indelible mark on the small screen.

3 – TV union protests outside the event

During the celebration of the 2023 Martín Fierro Awards, which took place this Sunday, July 9, an outstanding event occurred on the red carpet of the event. On the outskirts of the Hilton Hotel, where the great television party is taking place, the Argentine Union of Television, Audiovisual, Interactive and Data Services (SATSAID), decided to demonstrate to express their demands for better working conditions.

In a striking gesture, the union chose to take advantage of the media relevance of the event to make its protest visible. As the guests and celebrities entered the venue, SATSAID representatives gathered outside the hotel to demand improvements in their labor rights and demands for the audiovisual sector.

This demonstration highlights the importance and awareness of workers in the television industry about their rights and their determination to make their demands heard at key moments in the entertainment industry.

4- Jey Mammon in the Martín Fierro after Lucas Benvenuto’s complaint

After Jey Mammon expressed his desire to attend the 2023 Martín Fierro Awards, a decision that generated criticism from figures such as Nancy Pazos, Laura Ubfal and Lucas Benvenuto, the presenter made an appearance at the gala, causing discomfort among those present .

When it came time for the “Terna Musical” category, in which the program “La Peña de Morfi” competed, the camera focused on the table with Jésica Cirio, Santiago Giorgini and Rodrigo Cascón, but Jey Mammon was conspicuous by his absence. Finally, the prize was awarded to “Musical Bridge”, a program hosted by Tripa and Florencia Otero.

However, after a while, Juan Martín Rago joined the table together with Jésica Ciriowhich evidenced the driver’s disgust at not being able to hide her annoyance.

5 – Two winners of Martín Fierro 2023

In an unprecedented situation in the history of the Martín Fierro awards, there was a technical tie in one of the shortlists, which resulted in the first time that there were two winners in that category. Luis Ventura, the president of APTRA, made the decision to award the prize to the sports programs “Selección Argentina La Serie” and “Somos Mundiales”.

This tie reflects the recognition of the quality and impact of both programs in the field of sports. Both productions managed to capture the audience’s attention and convey the excitement and passion of sporting events in a prominent way. It is a historical fact that demonstrates the diversity and talent present on Argentine television.

6 – Best Driver and Driver

At the Martín Fierro Awards, Mirtha Legrand won the award for Best Host, a well-deserved recognition for an iconic figure with more than 55 years of experience in Argentine television. With this award, the beloved host adds her 26th Martín Fierro, consolidating herself as one of the most prominent and respected figures in the medium.

Santiago del Moro

On the other hand, the Best Host award was given to Santiago del Moro, who stood out for his brilliant work in the “Big Brother” program during the year 2022. The recognition is a reflection of his talent and ability to successfully lead a format as challenging as this. Del Moro shared the award with other prominent television figures such as Ángel de Brito, Marley and Guido Kaczka, who also left their mark on the world of driving and deserved to be recognized at this prestigious award.

7 – Yanina Latorre’s surprise for not winning the Martin Fierro 2023

After losing at last year’s gala, Yanina Latorre arrived at this year’s Martín Fierro Awards determined to get her revenge and take home the Best Panelist award. However, once again, she couldn’t make it, as Mariel Di Lenarda was chosen by the APTRA members.

When Santiago Del Moro revealed the name of the winner, Yanina smiled and applauded enthusiastically, demonstrating a noble gesture even when many assumed that she would be the winner.

8 – Wanda Nara the relief of television in the Martín Fierro 2023

The expectation around the presence of Wanda Nara at the 2023 Martín Fierro Awards was high, and many speculated on what finally happened: Mauro Icardi’s wife took home the statuette as a Revelation for her participation in “Who is the mask?” (Telephone). With the microphone in hand, she did not miss the opportunity to launch a stinging comment directed at those who speak ill of her.

Very happy, and again showing off her blonde hair, she said: “Good evening everyone, I love this country very much, I love Argentina very much and when they ask me what my secret is, it is the following: at each table I have a friend”.

Immediately afterwards, she threw a stick at those who criticize her:“Those who speak ill of me make me more powerful, stronger“and somehow he also dedicated them to them, to later thank his family.

“I dedicate it to my mother, who has trusted me since I was 5 years old and I do advertising, to my husband who is there, to my children who are in the room and to my sister who will surely be happy”, said and he almost forgot the program that gave him the award: “To the entire team of Who is the mask?, thank you”.

9 – The absence of Marcelo Tinelli and Marley

Despite having won countless Martín Fierro awards throughout his career, Marcelo Tinelli was the great absence of the night in this year’s edition. The renowned producer, conductor and now America’s Programming Manager was not present at the long-awaited television gala. This took everyone by surprise, since his presence was expected, since he traditionally attends the event with his family.

Tinelli’s absence left a notable void in the ceremony, since his influence and career in the Argentine television industry are indisputable. However, his absence also raised speculation and questions about the reasons behind his decision not to attend the event this time.

The absence of Marcelo Tinelli

Marley

Another of the great absentees from the award ceremony was Marley, who had previously announced that he would not attend. His absence is part of a delicate situation, since the driver has been legally denounced for an alleged case of sexual abuse of a minor. His presence was awaited with great expectation by the media and the general public, however, he was ultimately not present at the Martín Fierro Awards.

10 – The Golden Iron Martin

The prestigious award Martín Fierro de Oro was awarded to “Big Brother”, maximum recognition of the night, by virtue of its outstanding production. The hit show earned this grand prize thanks to its ability to captivate audiences and deliver innovative and entertaining content. The recognition of the program demonstrates its impact on Argentine television and consolidates its position as one of the most important references in the medium.

