The 10 most shocking videos of the fires that devastated Hawaii

He Forest fire that devastates the American archipelago of Hawaii already register at least 80 muertos and thousands of inhabitants left homeless. Since last Tuesday, August 8, firefighters have been trying to put out the flames that were intensified by Hurricane Dora.

The fire was concentrated mainly in the coastal city of Lahaina, where fires are not unusual. However, the magnitude of this disaster made it one of the worst catastrophes that crossed the ancient capital of the archipelago.

Las dry conditions and strong winds from the hurricane dorawhich is located south of the islands, were the main causes of the devastating fires.

These types of extreme weather events have hit various regions of the world in recent times. Scientists warn that they have been exacerbated by the climate change and that they will increase in the future.

Why did the wildfires break out in Hawaii?

The flames began in the early hours of Tuesday and their rapid advance endangered the lives of more than 35.000 personas on the island of Mauias well as put houses, companies and public services at risk.

The fire swept the 80% of the town of Lahainalocated on the west coast of the American island, the largest in the American archipelago.

To escape the fire, at least 100 inhabitants of the area jumped into the wateras reported by the commander of the Coast Guard to CNN, who stressed that some 50 people had to be rescued from the sea.

This fire became the natural disaster with highest number of deaths on the island. The previous one had been a tsunami that occurred in 1960, which left a balance of 61 dead.

In a video, images of the devastating fire can be seen, along with the hard story of those who tried to evacuate the area. “Someone is down,” warns one of the people. “Come on dad we can’t do anything for her”, he concludes, alluding to the body of a woman that can be seen on the side of the street.

More of 14.000 personas They were evacuated from the island of Maui and another 14,500 had to be transferred to areas near the place.

“What we saw is catastrophic. It is probably the largest natural disaster in the history of the state of Hawaii,” said Maui Governor Josh Green, warning that it is expected that the number of victims increases “very significantly”.

The massive fire could be seen from the window of a plane flying over the US archipelago.

Many of the area residents they could not return because the routes were closed In addition, the state continues to work on identifying the bodies found.

Other videos of the inhabitants who remained in the area show devastating images with almost apocalyptic overtones of how the city was left after the strong fires caused.

