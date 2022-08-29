China News Service, Beijing, August 29th (Reporter Ying Ni) The changing lights create blue sea water, the light strip hanging above the stage presents undulating waves, and the rare theremin creates a peculiar “sound of the sea”. “…The classic ballet The Little Mermaid, which is being staged by the Beijing Tianqiao Theater, was created by the world-renowned master choreographer John Neumel. This is also the tenth anniversary of the premiere of the play in China, and China Bazaar specially revisited the play.

John Neumel’s beloved “The Little Mermaid” premiered in 2005 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Andersen’s birth. It was originally performed by the Royal Danish Ballet and has now become a classic repertoire of many world-renowned troupes. . In this masterpiece, Master Neumel contains rich life philosophy in the story, interprets his deep understanding of “self-sacrifice, unrequited love”, and creatively joins the incarnation of Andersen – the poet A character, compared with the “Little Mermaid”, to experience the great love of encountering on the seabed, heartbroken in the world, and finally sublimating to the starry sky… It is worth mentioning that the play was created by Master Neumel He personally “arranged” the choreography, choreography, lighting design, and costume design, which shows the master’s deep intentions.

In 2012, under the full promotion of Feng Ying, head of the Central Ballet and artistic director, China Ballet and The Little Mermaid became attached for the first time. Ten years of deep friendship and in-depth cooperation.

Feng Ying said, “The premiere of The Little Mermaid ten years ago in China witnessed the beginning of the friendly cooperation between China Bar and the world-renowned master choreographer John Neumel. This masterpiece marks the ‘new era’ of China Bar. , with its profound ideology and high artistry, it has brought a new vision and inspiration to the Chinese audience, and has been widely praised and highly praised by all walks of life, and it has also continuously and positively influenced all aspects of Chinese Ba art creation. In the past ten years, the breakthroughs and improvements in dance performance, music performance, choreography, and artistic aesthetics of the Chinese Ballet will inject richer and more exciting artistic expressions into the 10th anniversary performance of “The Little Mermaid” in China.”

Master Johann Neumel, who was far away in Germany, sent his blessings to the performance through video: “I am deeply impressed by the performance of the Chinese Ballet, whether it is the inheritance of the works, the standardization and perfection of the dance, or the performance of the dance. The connotation interpretation and emotional expression that need to be conveyed in the work of “The Little Mermaid” are all in place. I hope that the audience will like “The Little Mermaid” as always as it was ten years ago. I hope to be with you in Beijing and the beautiful Central Ballet as soon as possible. See you again.”

In this round of commemorative performances, Wang Qimin and Ma Xiaodong, the principal protagonists of the Chinese Ballet who had wonderfully shaped the characters in the first round of performances in 2012, once again played the roles of “The Little Mermaid” and “Edward/Prince”, demonstrating their profound dance skills and rich artistic experience . The powerful actors Sun Ruichen, Wang Ye, Wang Jiyu, etc. who have starred in the play over the years also all appeared on the stage, Qiu Yunting, Fang Mengying, Xu Yan, Wu Sicong, Chen Zhuming and other outstanding actors also participated in the play for the first time. Character interpretation. The China National Ballet Symphony Orchestra was helmed by music director Zhang Yi, and under the leadership of the orchestra’s chief Wang Xiaomao and deputy chief Liu Xiaohuan, they presented the audience with wonderful live performances, reproducing the music composed by the Russian composer Leva Orbak in the play. Mysterious and ethereal music.

It is reported that this round of performances will last until August 30. (Finish)