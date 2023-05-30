Home » The 10th edition of the Río Negro cultural meetings arrives at Cinco Saltos: how to participate
The 10th edition of the Río Negro cultural meetings arrives at Cinco Saltos: how to participate

The 10th edition of the Río Negro cultural meetings arrives at Cinco Saltos: how to participate

In June they will develop Rio Negro cultural encounters in Cinco Saltos. It will be the tenth edition that is carried out. They described that there will be four categories that will participate, among them there will be one for seniors. There are more than 15 disciplines in which they can participate in this local instance.

Cultural encounters will take place on Friday June 23 at your local instance. They assured that the registrations begin next week.

For those who want to sign up, registration begins on Tuesday June 6 and they will have time until the 16th of the same month. In that week the elections will take place in the city.

The call is for the categories: sub 12, sub 15, sub 18 and older adults. You can consult the rules of the meetings by clicking here.

What are the items that will be in the Rio Negro cultural encounters?

They detailed from the organization of the event that there will be more than 15 areas in which young people and older adults can participate. In some cases the categories are exclusive but in the vast majority all four can participate. Among the items that can participate are:

Solo singing: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18, +60

Band/Musical Group: Single category from 13 to 18

Hip Hop Y Freestyle: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18,

Instrumental Soloist: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18, +60

Dio/Dance Couple: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18, +60

Danza Individual: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18

Group Dance: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18, +60

Theatre/Puppets: Single category from 13 to 18

Individual/Unipersonal Theatre: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18, +60

Drawing/ Painting: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18, +60

Photography: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18, +60

Mural: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18

Videominuto: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18

Short film: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18

Spot: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18, +60

Crafts: Sub 12, Sub 15, Sub 18, +60

Tale: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18, +60

Poetry: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18, +60

Cartoon/Graphic Humor: Under 12, Under 15, Under 18

To consult about reports or the registration form, they should approach the Undersecretariat of Culture located at Primera Junta 80 or send an email to cu[email protected].


