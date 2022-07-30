The 10th Hong Kong Themed Film Festival opens in Beijing, and 7 restored classic Hong Kong films including “The Raptor Crossing the River” will be screened

International Online News: On the evening of July 29th, a film exhibition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland with the theme of “Timeless and Classics”, jointly presented by Beijing Broadway Film Center and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Office in Beijing, was held in Beijing. Opening in Beijing. This is one of the main activities organized by the Hong Kong Office in Beijing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland.

This is also the 10th Hong Kong-themed film exhibition held by Beijing Broadway Film Center since 2012. This film exhibition will screen 7 restored classic Hong Kong films, among which “Raptor Crossing the River” written, directed and starred by Bruce Lee will appear as the opening film.

The new 4K restored version of “Raptor Crossing the River” shown on the same day was restored by Boya Film Restoration, which brings a better viewing experience to the audience while retaining the original charm. This year coincides with the 50th anniversary of the film’s release. Hong Kong film restorer and general manager of Boya Film Restoration, Zheng Zihong, shared the story behind the restoration of the film with fans through online interaction.

The films participating in this film exhibition also include “The Hero” directed by John Woo, “Autumn Fairy Tale” (4K restored version) directed by Zhang Wanting, “Miracle” (4K restored version) written and directed by Jackie Chan, and a New Year’s comedy for the family. “Happy Family”, “Dark War” directed by To Qifeng and “Xingyue Fairy Tale” starring Leslie Cheung are rich in genres, covering martial arts, kung fu, police and bandits, comedy, love, etc. Some of them are released in the mainland for the first time.

Lin Yawen, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Office in Beijing, and Wang Yu, Regional Manager of Broadway Studios Beijing, attended the opening ceremony. Jiang Zhiqiang, President of Anle Film Co., Ltd., sent a video congratulatory message.

It is reported that after the release of “Autumn Fairy Tale” on July 31, film director Zhang Wanting will participate in online communication and share the wonderful stories behind the scenes of the film with the audience. On August 6, after the screening of “Miracle”, the film’s director of photography, Huang Yuetai, will be present to share behind-the-scenes footage with the audience.

From the opening day to August 7, the participating films will be screened at the Beijing Broadway Cinema Center and Beijing Broadway Cinemas apm store, and will be screened in several mainland cities in the future.