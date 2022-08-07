Home Entertainment The 12th Beijing Film Festival will show 4K restored versions of “Shaolin Temple” and “Once Upon a Time”_Beijing_Film Festival_Video
Entertainment

The 12th Beijing Film Festival will show 4K restored versions of “Shaolin Temple” and “Once Upon a Time”_Beijing_Film Festival_Video

by admin
The 12th Beijing Film Festival will show 4K restored versions of “Shaolin Temple” and “Once Upon a Time”_Beijing_Film Festival_Video
2022-08-06 22:04
Source: IT House

Original title: The 12th Beijing Film Festival will show 4K restored versions of “Shaolin Temple” and “Once Upon a Time”

IT House reported on August 6th, according to the official news of the Beijing International Film Festival, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival will screen “Half Man” (2K), “Shaolin Temple” (4K) and “Once Upon a Time” (4K). A restoration of classic films.

also,The Godfather (1972) Dolby Vision RemasteredIt will be shown in Beijing at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the release of this classic blockbuster. All eight Harry Potter films will be screened in IMAX format.

IT House learned that the 12th Beijing International Film Festival will be heldHeld in Beijing from August 13th to 20th, 2022. According to reports, this year’s Beijing Film Festival has set up a “short video unit”, which will select from nearly 2,000 works: the best news short video work, the best life short video work, the best knowledge short video work, the best short video work Best entertainment short video works, best creative short video works.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Shandong Province

See also  Beijing added 7 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection, reported 2 cases of social screening infection | New crown pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun, and Carina Lau starred...

Multi-speed full-open Mai Dage variety show tests the...

“She-Hulk” Reveals New Stills of Daredevil in New...

Shen Tengma Li’s “Lonely Walking on the Moon”...

The re-release of Jet Li’s famous “Shaolin Temple”...

Small Business TikTok Ideas_Video_Duets_Collaboration

Instagram tries to please photographers by testing 9:16...

Mexican actress Salma Hayek (Salma Hayek) shoots fashion...

Salzburg celebrates Rihm – La Stampa

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy