Original title: The 12th Beijing Film Festival will show 4K restored versions of “Shaolin Temple” and “Once Upon a Time”

IT House reported on August 6th, according to the official news of the Beijing International Film Festival, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival will screen “Half Man” (2K), “Shaolin Temple” (4K) and “Once Upon a Time” (4K). A restoration of classic films.

also,The Godfather (1972) Dolby Vision RemasteredIt will be shown in Beijing at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the release of this classic blockbuster. All eight Harry Potter films will be screened in IMAX format.

IT House learned that the 12th Beijing International Film Festival will be heldHeld in Beijing from August 13th to 20th, 2022. According to reports, this year’s Beijing Film Festival has set up a “short video unit”, which will select from nearly 2,000 works: the best news short video work, the best life short video work, the best knowledge short video work, the best short video work Best entertainment short video works, best creative short video works.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: