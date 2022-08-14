Home Entertainment The 12th Beijing Film Festival’s Science and Technology Unit opens the screening of 34 outstanding films
The 12th Beijing Film Festival’s Science and Technology Unit opens the screening of 34 outstanding films

2022-08-14

On August 13th, the opening ceremony and premiere of the Science and Technology Unit of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival and the special effects film exhibition of the China Science and Technology Museum were held in the 4D Cinema of the China Science and Technology Museum.

Focusing on the theme of “Light and Shadow Technology, Working Together”, the event focused on the promotion and promotion of science and technology films to science communication through a number of activities such as film screenings and selection of masterpieces, and showcased the achievements of global science and technology films to the public.

It is reported that the screenings of this film festival will continue until August 28. During this period, the special effects theater of China Science and Technology Museum focused on 34 outstanding films from 9 countries including China, Germany, South Korea, Japan, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, including 1 world premiere film and 4 Asian premiere films. Ministry, the national premiere of 9 films.

In addition, educational activities such as a parent-child salon for science fans and a special astronomy class on a dome screen will also be held during the event.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Zheng Weiwei)

