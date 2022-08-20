Original title: The 12th Beijing International Film Festival closed, 84-year-old Wu Yanshu won the Best Actress Award

Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Text) On August 20th, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival closed, the main competition unit “Temple of Heaven Award” was awarded, and the Finnish film “One Don’t Want to Watch” was awarded.<泰坦尼克号>The Blind Man” won three awards: Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay. 84-year-old Wu Yanshu with “Mom! ” won the Best Actress Award. French director Fabien Gourgit won the best director award for “Real Family.” The Swiss film “Swing” won the award for Best Artistic Contribution set for the first time.

When Wu Yanshu was interviewed on the red carpet at the closing ceremony, she was asked if she had any expectations for the awards. She said that at her age, she no longer cares about awards. After winning the award, Wu Yanshu came to the stage and said that he didn’t expect it, and was very happy. She thanked Xi Meijuan, who played her daughter in the film, “This award is half of Xi Meijuan’s. Without her, I would not have won this award.”

“Mother! ” is a movie focusing on Alzheimer’s disease, the story is about an 85-year-old mother (played by Wu Yanshu) and a 65-year-old daughter (played by Xi Meijuan) living together. The daughter is burdened with the guilt of her father and lives a Puritan life. Alzheimer’s disease has made her a different person. The elderly mother needs to pay tenacious vitality to take care of her daughter. The two lives complement each other and reflect each other in the process. The film will be officially released in the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10.

This year, the Tiantan Awards received a total of 1,450 films, of which 1,193 were foreign films from 88 countries and regions, a record high. In the end, 16 films from Turkey, the United States, Thailand, France, India, Finland, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Bolivia, China and other countries were shortlisted. There are four Chinese films, including “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” and “Back to Tibet” “”Chasing the Moon””Mom”.

The chairman of the Tiantan Award jury is Li Xuejian. In addition to several overseas filmmakers, including Ke Wensi, Lucecia Martel and Michelangelo Fran Martino, there are also Chinese actors Wu Jing, Qin Hailu and Chinese director Guo Guo. sail.

List of winners:

Best Picture Award: “One Don’t Want to Watch”<泰坦尼克号>the blind man

Best Director Award: Fabian Gurgit, director of “Real Family”

Best Actress Award: Movie “Mom! ” Wu Yanshu

Best Actor Award: “An Unwilling to Watch”<泰坦尼克号>The Blind Man by Petri Pokolainen

Best Supporting Actress: Sigourney Weaver, “Jenny Hotline”

Best Supporting Actor Award: “Our Home” Santos Shock

Best Screenplay Award: “One Don’t Want to Watch”<泰坦尼克号>the blind man

Best Cinematography: “Swing”

Best Music Award: “Full Time”

Best Artistic Contribution Award: “Swing”Return to Sohu, see more