Work together, follow your dreams, light and shadow. Last night, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival came to an end in splendor, creating an unforgettable light and shadow event.

1,450 global masterpieces signed up for the “Temple of Heaven Award”, fully demonstrating the attractiveness of the Beijing Film Festival; as the wind vane of the film industry, “Cloud Market” has built the world‘s first “Metaverse Film Palace”; the number of entries from venture capital units has reached a new high , the projects of young creators have gradually matured; 135 “Beijing Screening” works were shown in 18 theaters… The 12th Beijing Film Festival deeply grasped the strategic positioning of the capital city, helped promote the construction of a national cultural center, and presented Chinese films Tenacity and courage, high spirits and hope.

hold fast

Filmmakers unite to inspire

At a time when the epidemic prevention situation is still severe, the Beijing Film Festival has overcome all difficulties and become the only international film festival held as scheduled in China this year. Together with Chinese and foreign filmmakers and audiences, the Beijing Film Festival has completed this two-way journey for love and dreams.

At present, the Chinese film market is recovering steadily. The Beijing Film Festival brings together filmmakers and becomes a moving epitome of Chinese filmmakers’ unity and adversity. At the opening ceremony by the Yanqi Lake, nearly 200 filmmakers appeared on the red carpet to cheer for Chinese films. “Confidence”, “Unity” and “Inspiration” became their high-frequency words.

Dozens of new Chinese-language films with different genres and themes have been selected for “official announcements” at the Beijing Film Festival, “restocking” the film market and bringing fans unlimited expectations. In the opening film “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”, Er Dongsheng once again challenged the adaptation and creation of real events. Young director Kong Dashan’s “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” became a hard-to-get hit film at the Beijing Film Festival. Wang Xiaoshuai’s “Homeland Trilogy” “The second “Fertile Soil” debuted, Gu Changwei’s new work “Hedgehog” made Ge You and Wang Junkai a year-end partner, and any new news of “The Wandering Earth 2” at the Beijing Film Festival quickly became a hot search… The newcomers and new works are endless and fully It shows the vitality of Chinese films.

At the opening forum of the Beijing Film Festival, Huayi Brothers CEO Wang Zhonglei said, “All our filmmakers will not lie flat, nor will Chinese films lie flat,” and Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Films, “The more difficult it is, the more we have to take it. A work of great importance” won the applause of the audience. As a people’s artist of both virtue and art, Li Xuejian, the chairman of the jury of this year’s “Tiantan Award”, is still active in the front line of film and television creation even if his vocal cords are damaged and his speech is hoarse. When asked if he would continue to act, he said: “I will continue to act until I can’t.” This is the perseverance of Chinese filmmakers.

open

Build a platform for global film talents

The 16 shortlisted films for the “Temple of Heaven Award” stood out from 1,450 global masterpieces, and their reputation has improved significantly; 11 media, 2 film critics, and 2 filmmakers formed the lineup of the Beijing Film Festival’s journal, which supplemented the jury’s review opinions; “Beijing Screening” went to Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, and held a leisurely and romantic beach screening on the azure coast; the “Focus on the Future” unit built a platform for young directors from all over the world to share and communicate… After 12 years, the Beijing Film Festival has a more open attitude and uses More high-quality films will showcase Chinese cultural heritage and promote Chinese films to the world.

During the 10-day “Beijing Screening”, almost all of the city’s 18 designated screening theaters were full, and fans from all over the world gathered in the capital to appreciate the 135 domestic and foreign screen products carefully selected by the organizing committee. “Ghost in the Shell”, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” and “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” became the fastest-selling films this year. Freshly released foreign films such as “Suffering on the Island” and “Alcalás” were introduced just after they won awards at international film festivals. The Beijing Film Festival’s speed and pioneering attitude were praised by fans.

A large number of Chinese and foreign films have signed up for the “Tiantan Award” this year. Different film works and filmmakers have more possibilities to participate in the Beijing Film Festival. It also provides a broad international exchange platform for Chinese films to tell Chinese stories well. Documentary film master, this year’s “Tiantan Award” judge Ke Wensi has been committed to introducing Chinese stories to the world for many years. As a director who has filmed in more than 80 countries and regions around the world, Ke Wensi believes that individual emotions are the bridge to the world. “I’m always talking about how to go out with the story of China. In fact, I often look for the common life, old age, sickness and death, joys, sorrows and sorrows. We have more than 1.4 billion individuals. During the casting process, I prefer to focus on individuals. The ultimate destination of an individual is emotion, and moving works are nothing more than making you cry, make you laugh, move you, and make you think deeply. They are all emotions, not data, nor boring truths. inherited A batch of outstanding youth film projects have been hatched At the media meeting of the “Tiantan Award” international jury, Guo Fan announced that Li Xuejian will star in “The Wandering Earth 2”. The scene of the two shaking hands and hugging was regarded as the embodiment of the spirit of inheritance of Chinese films from generation to generation, and became the focus of major media on the day, touching countless netizens. As a showcase stage for the culmination of the film industry, the Beijing Film Festival promotes new works by newcomers, fosters young directors, and facilitates interaction among practitioners. Inheritance and continuation are everywhere. See also Capital Dynamics | "Ten Years One Product Wen Ruyan" Douban Score 2.9, Happy Century is about 4 million in revenue from the film “You have to be strict with yourself when you hand over the script. If the script is written by yourself, the level of the script is your level. You can see it clearly before you take it out.” In the master class, the director and the project creator of the Beijing Film Festival Er Dongsheng, chairman of the jury, shared industry experience with young filmmakers, and talked in particular about the script not to have typos. At the final stage of the project’s venture capital roadshow, he was both strict and gentle. In the end, the female-themed film “Snow in the Night” won the “Special Honor” and “Best Original Screenplay Project” honor for the project’s venture capital at the same time, becoming the biggest winner. The venture capital roadshow is a symbol of the festival’s charm and vitality. Since its establishment 11 years ago, the project venture capital of the Beijing Film Festival has continuously optimized itself, and has incubated a number of outstanding young film projects and filmmakers, including “Plumbing in the Spring River”, “One and Four”, “Summer in Hannan” and “On the Plains”. Sherlock, Under the Sun, Birds of the Suburbs, etc. More and more young filmmakers and excellent projects are moving from the Beijing Film Festival to a wider world. (Reporter Yuan Yuner of this newspaper) Beijing Film Festival “Tiantan Award” major awards announced “A Blind Man Who Won’t Watch ‘Titanic'” Wins Best Picture Last night, the 8-day 12th Beijing International Film Festival ended, and the top ten awards of the “Temple of Heaven Award” were announced one by one. The best picture award went to the Finnish film “A Blind Man Who Won’t Watch “Titanic”; 84-year-old Wu Yanshu won for “Mom! ” won the Best Actress Award. Last night’s closing ceremony was full of friends, and filmmakers such as Zhang Yimou, Wang Jingchun, Liu Peiqi, and Liu Xiaoqing all came to participate. Li Xuejian, chairman of the International Jury of the “Tiantan Award”, and Wu Jing and other jurors were the first to appear. He said excitedly, “This year’s 16 shortlisted films have their own characteristics. We are also like candidates handing in homework. We are here to hand in homework.” A total of 16 Chinese and foreign films were shortlisted for the “Tiantan Award” this year. Santos Shock won Best Supporting Actor for the Bolivian, Uruguay and French co-production “Our Home”. He said excitedly, “I would like to thank the Beijing International Film Festival.” The famous American actor Sigourney Weaver won the Best Supporting Actress Award for the American film “Jenny Hotline”. She said happily, “We women work together to tell Thanks to the Beijing Film Festival for this moving story!” The Swiss film “Swing” won the “Best Artistic Contribution” and “Best Cinematography”. The creator of the film said excitedly, “Thank you Beijing International Film Festival!” See also 2021 China's star-rated hotel industry market status and operating efficiency analysis industry operating efficiency has declined 84-year-old Wu Yanshu with “Mom! “Won the Best Actress Award. She took the stage and said excitedly, “My voice is a little hoarse tonight, I’m sorry, I’m very happy, I’m very lucky, I didn’t expect it. I’m very lucky to play this role with great love and tenacious vitality, thank you The judges recognized me.” She also thanked Xi Meijuan, who played her daughter in the film, “This award is half of Xi Meijuan’s credit. Without her achievements, we would not have won this award. The two of us completed this film together.” After Xi Meijuan took the stage, she hugged Wu Yanshu tightly, “Congratulations to Teacher Wu Yanshu, this award is also a great encouragement to us middle-aged and elderly actors!” The Finnish film “A Blind Man Who Wouldn’t Want to Watch “Titanic” won the Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Actor at the Tiantan Awards, becoming the biggest winner of the night. The film’s director, Taimu Nikki, said excitedly, “Thank you to everyone, thank you to all the judges, and I would also like to thank the film’s leading actor, Petri Pokolainen, his performance is really good. Thanks to Beijing International Film Festival!” At the end of the closing ceremony, the audience stood up, and in the background sound of the movie “Jiao Yulu”, Li Xuejian was welcomed on stage, and Chen Daoming presented Li Xuejian with a special trophy. Ten years ago, Li Xuejian gave the trophy to the Yang Shanzhou Memorial Hall. This time, the organizing committee specially gave Li Xuejian a commemorative trophy. Chen Daoming said affectionately, "Xuejian has played a lot of good people, and he has always been a good person. He not only plays a hero, but also penetrates the spirit of this character into himself. He used to be in a very difficult movie environment. I wish him well. He is in good health and has produced more great works." Li Xuejian said affectionately after receiving the trophy, "This trophy belongs to all the friends who have worked with us, and I just dipped in the light of Yang Shanzhou." He recalled that in 1976, He was also a soldier of the Second Artillery Corps. One day, he came to the Temple of Heaven with a dozen soldiers, stood on the east wall of the Echo Wall, and shouted to the north: "Beijing, the Temple of Heaven, we love you, salute!" He said, " I will cherish and care for this trophy." (Reporter Wang Jinyue of this newspaper)

