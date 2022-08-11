Source title: The 12th Beijing International Film Festival game animation film unit is about to open

From August 16th to 18th, 2022, organized and guided by the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee Office, the Propaganda Department of the Huairou District Committee of the Communist Party of China, Huairou District Cultural Industry Development Promotion Center, and Zhongxuan Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd. The 12th Beijing International Film Festival “Game Animation Film Unit”, hosted by Poly Lexiang Entertainment Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., is about to open in Huairou, the capital of shadows.

As an important section of Beijing International Film Festival Film + unique exploration significance and diverse characteristics, the game animation film unit has now gone through a history of 3 years. A new path for co-prosperity and co-creation.

The opening is imminent, and the five major sections are wonderfully assembled

Under the guidance of the theme of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival “One Heart and One Heart”, this year’s game animation film unit takes “roaming the future, light and shadow together” as the core theme, and further popularizes e-sports on the basis of the successful holding of the previous two sessions. Knowledge, guide the concept of e-sports correctly, and seek greater opportunities for the integration and development of e-sports and the film industry. This year’s game animation film unit is divided into five parts: “Opening Forum”, “Filmmakers’ E-sports Festival – Film Industry Team Competition and Star Show Competition”, “E-sports Carnival”, “Red Carpet Ceremony and Closing Ceremony” and “Closing Reception”.

The “Opening Forum” will be held on August 17 and will be divided into two sessions. In the morning, “Peace Elite” launched a new future theme forum. Under the background that e-sports has become an official event of the Hangzhou Asian Games, industry guests gathered together to discuss more possibilities for peace e-sports to break the circle. The theme of the afternoon forum is “The Rise of Guoman: Glorious Journey and Cultural Confidence”. From the nearly 100-year development of Chinese animation films, combined with the current market-oriented and booming Guoman industry, from the modern interpretation of traditional culture, the fusion of Chinese aesthetics and animation , the industrialization of animation technology, etc. to look at the rise of Guoman from multiple perspectives, and jointly discuss the cultural confidence and future development direction of Chinese animation.

On August 18th, the “Filmmaker’s E-sports Festival – Film Industry Team Competition and Star Show Competition” was grandly opened. The event is divided into two parts: the Film Team Peace Elite Challenge and the Star Anchor Exhibition. Among them, the star anchor exhibition part invited 8 e-sports enthusiasts in the star ranks to join hands with well-known e-sports players and anchors to form a team, and have multiple online and offline interactions to create the most fashionable linkage party.

After the “Filmmaker’s E-sports Ceremony – Film Industry Team Competition and Star Performance Competition”, there will be a star-studded “Red Carpet Ceremony and Closing Ceremony” and “Closing Reception”. The company representative team and many star artists will make a grand comeback.

It is worth emphasizing that this year’s game animation film unit is deeply integrated with the “Film Carnival” of the Beijing International Film Festival on the basis of deep cultivation of industry professionalism, and an interactive unit “E-sports Carnival” has been added. From August 16th to 18th, the three-day “E-sports for all” event will be held to allow the public to experience and feel a fairer and more open competitive spirit through award-winning participation, and to pass on the example of e-sports talents. role, and promote the further integration of film, game and animation.

Participate in the grand event and witness the new atmosphere of film and game integration

At present, China‘s “movie-game linkage” is entering a more mature and in-depth transformation period after going through the development period of budding and initial integration. E-sports and movies are linked in terms of content and scenes, and will be more closely in the future. presented in front of users and audiences. Many film companies with multiple industry genes have stronger strength and excellent collaborative interaction capabilities in game development, film and television creation, animation layout, IP reserves, and industrial chain resources.

The game animation film unit of the Beijing International Film Festival closely fits the positioning of the young audience and combines the current trend of culture, so that more people can experience the pan-entertainment ecology of the film and game Chuanglian. At the same time, it will further consolidate the implementation plan for the integration of the film and e-sports industries, and promote the integration of the game, animation and film industries to go faster and more steadily.

Surrounded by the Huairou City of Shadows and Flower Sea, in the colorful theme activities, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival’s game, animation and film unit will surely become a platform for in-depth exchanges and cooperation of “film-game integration” in the new era. Let us look forward to this The event is coming!