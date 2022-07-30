Yesterday, the Organizing Committee of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival held a press conference to introduce the preparations for this film festival. This year’s film festival will be held in Beijing from August 13 to August 20. The theme of the film festival is “One Heart and One Heart”, including “Tiantan Award” awards, opening and red carpet ceremonies, Beijing screenings, Beijing planning and theme forums , Beijing Market, Film Carnival, College Student Film Festival, Closing Ceremony and Awards Ceremony, and the nine main sections of “Film+”.

The chairman of the jury of this year’s “Tiantan Award” is Li Xuejian, a famous Chinese actor, and the other six members of the jury are Chinese director Guo Fan, British director Cowens, Argentine director Lucezia Martell, and Italian director Michelangelo F. Lan Martino, Chinese actor Qin Hailu and Chinese director and actor Wu Jing. Among them, Argentine director Lucezia Martel is the chairman of the jury of the Venice International Film Festival in 2019. This participation in the Beijing Film Festival is her first time participating in the Asian Film Festival exhibition.

This year, the number of films registered for the “Temple of Heaven Award” worldwide reached 1,450, a total increase of 63% over last year. Among them, a total of 1,193 foreign films came from 88 countries and regions.

The finalist films for the “Tiantan Award” are: Turkey/Poland/Germany/Denmark co-production “Anatolian Leopard”, American film “Jenny Hotline”, Thai film “Speed ​​and Love”, French film “Full Time”, China The film “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”, the Indian film “Jay Beam”, the Chinese film “Back to Tibet”, the Chinese film “Chasing the Moon”, the Indian film “Indian Assassin”, the Chinese film “Mom!” “, Finnish film “A Blind Man Who Wouldn’t Watch “Titanic”, German/Iraq/Qatar co-production film “Entrance Exam”, French film “Real Family”, Spanish film “Good Boss”, Swiss film “Swing” , Bolivia/Uruguay/France co-production film “Our Homeland”.

This year’s “Beijing Screening” will select more than 100 outstanding Chinese and foreign film works, which will be screened from August 12 to 21. Specially planned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the “Special Exhibition: The New Dynamics of Hong Kong Films in the Wave of Light and Shadow” will screen the latest Hong Kong films and the latest restored versions of classic films. This year’s “Beijing Screening” will also hold a “Beach Screening” event on the blue coast of Qinhuangdao City.

The Beijing Film Festival has always been committed to providing a platform for practitioners to communicate. The guests currently attending the forums related to the Beijing Film Festival include Yu Dong, Gong Yu, Li Weiqiang, Wang Changtian, Wang Jianer, Wang Zhonglei, Zhao Haicheng, Zhuang Yan, Rao Shuguang, Hao Rong, Hu Zhifeng, etc. The festival will also host a master class by two judges, Li Xuejian and Ke Wensi.

As the wind vane of the film industry, this year’s “Cloud Market” of the Beijing Film Festival will, based on the existing official website platform, land on Baidu “Xiyang” Metaverse Space for the first time, creating the world‘s first “Metaverse Film Palace”. The number of applications for the venture capital unit reached a new high, and 853 works were screened in three rounds. More than 300 young directors have signed up for the “Venture Capital Training Camp” of the Beijing Film Festival. The theme of “Beijing Future” will be closely linked to the core of science fiction. It is planned to shoot and launch 5 short films.

“Light Music, Man Dance, Flower Moon Night, Sky Light and Cloud Shadow Free Travel”, the film carnival of the Beijing Film Festival was held from August 14th to 27th. It is an immersive cultural activity, and for the first time, it has been integrated into the theme activities of the short video competition, the filmmaker’s happy run, and the game animation film unit. (Text/Reporter Yuan Yuner)