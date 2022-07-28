Source title: The 12th Beijing International Film Festival opened on August 13 Li Xuejian served as the chairman of the jury

People's Daily Online, Beijing, July 28th (Yin Xingyun) Today (28th), the press conference of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival was held in Beijing. Directed by the State Film Administration, hosted by China Central Radio and Television Station and Beijing Municipal People's Government, and organized by Beijing Municipal Film Bureau, Beijing Radio and Television Bureau, Beijing Radio and Television, Beijing Huairou District People's Government, and Beijing Enterprises Group Co., Ltd. The Beijing International Film Festival will be held in Beijing from August 13 to August 20. The theme of this year's film festival is "One Heart and One Heart". This year, the number of films registered for the "Temple of Heaven Award" worldwide reached 1,450, an increase of 63% compared with last year. Among them, a total of 1,193 foreign films came from 88 countries and regions, with rich themes and excellent works. The finalists are: Turkey/Poland/Germany/Danish co-production film "Anatolian Leopard", American film "Jenny Hotline", Thai film "Speed ​​and Love", French film "Full Time", Chinese film "Hai De" The End is the Prairie, the Indian film "Jay Beam", the Chinese film "Back to Tibet", the Chinese film "Chasing the Moon", the Indian film "Indian Assassin", the Chinese film "Mom!" ", Finnish film "A blind man who doesn't want to watch", German/Iraq/Qatar co-production film "Entrance Exam", French film "Real Family", Spanish film "Good Boss", Swiss film "Swing", Bolivia/Uruguay/ French co-production film "Our Home". These shortlisted films constitute a splendid and eclectic audio-visual feast, building a bridge for the cooperation and exchange of Chinese and world films. The 12th Beijing International Film Festival invited a number of heavyweight Chinese and foreign guests to form a jury. The chairman of the international jury of this year's "Tiantan Award" is Li Xuejian, a famous Chinese actor. The other six members of the jury are Chinese director Guo Fan, British director Cowens, Argentine director Lucezia Martell, and Italian director Michelangelo. Fran Martino, Chinese actor Qin Hailu and Chinese director and actor Wu Jing. Among them, Argentine director Lucezia Martell is the chairman of the jury of the 2019 Venice International Film Festival. This participation in the Beijing Film Festival is also her first time to participate in the Asian Film Festival exhibition. Director Michelangelo Fran Martino has just been officially announced as the chairman of the jury of the "Lion of the Future" section of the Venice International Film Festival. Such a strong jury lineup has also accumulated people's expectations for the Beijing Film Festival. The Beijing International Film Festival has always stimulated the vitality of the film market with excellent works and high-quality activities, demonstrating the charm and potential of Chinese films. This year's Beijing Film Festival activities include the "Tiantan Award" award, opening ceremony and red carpet ceremony, Beijing screening, Beijing planning and theme forum, Beijing market, film carnival, college student film festival, closing ceremony and award ceremony, "Film +" nine major events The main section, and continue to cooperate with iQIYI to hold the two-week "Beijing Film Festival on the Cloud" online. Nearly 100 groups of guests will appear on the star-studded red carpet and grand opening ceremony, lighting up the banks of Yanqi Lake, and splendid performances, fully demonstrating the unique artistic height and creative depth of the Beijing Film Festival. Filmmakers from all over the world will pay tribute to light and shadow through wonderful programs and tell the unchanging truth about the film. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. The Beijing International Film Festival and the Hong Kong International Film Festival have carried out in-depth cooperation. At the opening ceremony, the two film festivals will release a cooperation agreement to strengthen the training and exchanges of young filmmakers from the two places. Filmmakers from the two places will express their confidence and determination in the win-win cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong films and promote the high-quality development of Chinese films. On August 20, at the closing ceremony of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, the ten major awards of the "Temple of Heaven Award" were grandly announced, ushering in a highlight moment for outstanding filmmakers. In addition, this year's Beijing Film Festival's "Beijing Screening" will feature more than 100 outstanding Chinese and foreign films, which will be screened from August 12th to 21st.

