The 13 best restaurants in Salzburg

Organic Pizza Salzburg

Save

Organic Pizza in the center of Salzburg is entirely dedicated to organic cuisine and impresses with healthy pizzas that are really good too. The dough consists, for example, of wheat with hemp milk (instead of yeast as with most pizzas) or spelled. The vegan pizza creations of your choice range from a classic pizza with tomato sauce, cheese, mozzarella, basil and herbs to unusual variants. For example, the pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheese, feta, blue cheese, rocket, basil and various herbs.

By loading the post, you accept Facebook’s privacy policy.

Learn more

load post

Always unblock Facebook posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

