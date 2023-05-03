The 13th Beijing International Film Festival’s Closing “Temple of Heaven Award” Winners Announced – Xinhua English.news.cn

On April 29, the 13th Beijing International Film Festival, directed by the National Film Bureau and sponsored by China Central Radio and Television and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, came to a successful conclusion.

The main competition unit of this year’s Beijing Film Festival, the “Temple of Heaven Award”, received 1,488 film applications from 93 countries and regions, of which foreign films accounted for more than 80%, showing a fast-growing number, diverse styles, and high-quality works. situation. The “Temple of Heaven Award” international jury composed of seven heavyweight Chinese and foreign guests has a strong lineup, leading the industry from a professional perspective.

On the closing night, the top ten awards of the “Temple of Heaven Award” were fully announced. The Chinese film “The Light of the White Tower” won five awards: Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Photography, and Best Artistic Contribution.

The movie “The Light of the White Tower” is written and directed by Zhang Lu, starring Xin Baiqing, Huang Yao, and Tian Zhuangzhuang. People think deeply about the film’s delicacy and poetry, but there is a touch of humor in it. Director Zhang Lu said that both Beijing and the Baita Temple are the entry points of the story, but they are not the focus. The focus is on the life and daily life that people here face. In the unique texture of Beijing, various emotions and feelings of modern people are expressed. life dilemma.

Xin Baiqing, who won the best actor with “The Light of the White Tower”, said when accepting the award, the front and backstage of “The Light of the White Tower” is a team full of vigor, “I am lucky to be able to cooperate with it, everyone has achieved This role. The joining of Mr. Tian Zhuangzhuang added warmth and artistic conception to the film, and fortunately he also won the Best Supporting Actor award.”

The Best Actress Award was jointly won by Antonia Sechels of the movie “Punishment” and Lina Reno of the movie “A Wonderful Journey”. The award went to Lila Aviles (“Totem”); the best picture award went to the film “Punishment”.

This year’s Beijing Film Festival also awarded Director Zhang Yimou the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he took over the trophy from his old friend Chen Daoming. In the tribute short film, one can strongly feel Director Zhang Yimou’s talent and non-stop action as the leader of China‘s “fifth generation of directors”. As he said, “Movies are made for the heart.” To this day, he still lives up to his love, expanding the artistic space of film and inspiring more Chinese filmmakers to move forward. At the awards ceremony, all filmmakers and guests stood up and wished director Zhang Yimou. He also modestly said that this award should be called “Lifelong Learning Award” or “Lifelong Persistence Award”.

A city is a movie. The Closing Ceremony and Awards Ceremony of the 13th Beijing Film Festival used movies to connect time, vividly presenting the development of the times, and writing a perfect footnote for Beijing’s “cultural center and international exchange center”.

“Temple of Heaven Award” Winners List:

Best Picture: “Punishment”

Best Director: Lila Aviles, “Totem”

Best Screenplay: Zhang Lu “The Light of the White Tower”

Best Actor: Xin Baiqing “The Light of the White Tower”

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Antonia Sechels, “Punishment” and Lina Reno, “A Wonderful Journey”

Best Supporting Actor: Tian Zhuangzhuang “The Light of the White Tower”

Best Supporting Actress: Montserrat Marañon, “Totem”

Best Artistic Contribution Award: “The Light of the White Tower”

Best Cinematography: Park Song Il “The Light of the White Tower”

Best Music: Thomas Becca, “Totem”

Original title: The 13th Beijing International Film Festival Closing “Temple of Heaven Award” Top Ten Awards Announced

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling