The 14th Beijing Workers’ Culture and Art Festival opens

China Industry Network News (Worker’s Daily-China Industry Network reporter Lai Zhikai) On the eve of May 1st, the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the Municipal Federation of Literary Future” – the opening of the 14th Beijing Workers’ Culture and Art Festival. The art festival aims to create a healthy, civilized, high-spirited, and full-participating cultural atmosphere for the vast number of workers in the city, to show the good spirit of the capital’s workforce in the new era, to enhance the influence of the “工” series of employee cultural brands, and to lead the majority of laborers The communists are determined to listen to and follow the party, and unite and strive to make contributions on the new journey.

During the performance, through the stage with employees as the protagonists, the melody was exciting and the beats were sonorous and majestic, singing the song of the struggle of the laborers in the capital on the new journey in the new era.

It is understood that this art festival includes the opening ceremony, the “Sound into the ‘Work’ Heart” employee music competition, the “Beauty of Dance, the Power of Endurance” employee dance competition, the “Ode to Labor, Praise the Era” employee language original program competition, ” The most beautiful melody” employee original song collection, “Beside and Forge ahead” employee essay competition, “Concentrate on strength and courage to move forward” employee photography exhibition, “Ink Pen Blossoms” employee calligraphy and painting exhibition, etc. The event will continue until December.